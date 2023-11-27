Byron Perkins plays his last college football game, says he’s in the best place of his life

Byron Perkins is leaving the gridiron in a good place. The college football star played his final game over the weekend, and reflected on his journey from high school to Hampton University.

There were plenty of trials and tribulations along the way. But in the end, Perkins came out on top.

He says he owes his success to perseverance, and a desire for greatness.

“It all started with a dream of wanting to make it to the big leagues,” he wrote on Instagram. “As I close out the chapter of my college football career I reflect on what got me here. At a young age I dedicated myself to the discipline, hardships, and brute nature of football.

“Why? Because I love it. Freshman year of high school I sucked, couldn’t catch a cold and was too uncoordinated. By sophomore year I was finally learning to catch the ball and running better routes, but defense was my calling. By junior year I was a captain, and one of the best players on my team, and senior year I was the only person on my team with a B1G scholarship, and after 2 years at Purdue I transferred to Hampton where I would make a splash and finish out the rest of my college career.

“What I’m really trying to say is.. I wasn’t supposed to be here. I was doubted, made fun of, and even sometimes disrespected. What kept me going? A burning desire to be great… I share this with you not to create empathy, but to inspire. My journey, is far from over and has been filled with loving people and lasting memories that will be cemented in my mind forever, and like most journeys there have been storms that I never thought I’d see the end of.

“I say this to you all to let you know wherever you are on life’s journey.. You too will get through this. You will persevere, you will conquer, and you will fall. The determining factor of your character is whether or not you choose to rise. So… get the f*ck up. You got this.”

The trailblazing defensive back punctuated his uplifting message with a photo gallery featuring nine shots from his college football career, tracking his rise from Purdue University to Hampton.

Perkins publicly came out as gay last year, becoming the first out active football player in HBCU history. When he came out, he talked about the power of removing his mask, and showing his true self to the world.

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” he told Outsports. “They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves.”

In an effort to achieve that goal, Perkins has put himself everywhere over the last 12 months. He’s appeared on multiple high-profile platforms, including The Tamron Hall Show, CBS Sports and ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Whenever he can, Perkins preaches the power of authenticity. He says being closeted brought him down on and off the field.

“I felt as if I was constricting myself,” he said on ESPN. “I felt as if I wasn’t able to be free and because I wasn’t able to be free, it was condemning who I wanted to be. It was condemning the football player. It was condemning even the person. Ultimately, I had to make the decision as to whether or not I was going to keep embodying my mask, or whether or not I was going to embody myself.

“So I made the ultimate decision of making sure I embody myself, instead of trying to live up to the expectations of what society and what other people have of me. I decided to focus on what I wanted out of my own life.”

Perkins’ performance last season matched his strong words. He played in all 11 games for Hampton, and was named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

The defensive back finished his campaign with 22 tackles and one interception.

Prior to the start of this season, Perkins talked about the importance of football in his life.

“We don’t just play to win,” he posted on the gram. “We play for the memories too.”

#LASTRODEO

It’s apparent Perkins made plenty of memories over the following three months. He recorded 16 total tackles with one interception and two pass breakups.

Along the way, he even starred in his own commercial for NFL Shop!

“I would say I draw inspiration from my mother. She’s got some nice swag,” he said in a pre-shoot interview. “Just her demeanor and the way she carries herself. My father as well.”

Entering Saturday’s season finale, Perkins was feeling the good vibes.

Once again, he stressed the importance of self-improvement.

“Somebody said ‘being superior is not about being superior to your fellow man, but being superior to your former self,’ and I felt that,” he wrote on his pre-game Instagram story.

Even though Hampton lost to rival Elon, Perkins’ happy feelings seemed to last. He capped off his holiday weekend with some post-game libations.

Armed with a desire to share, Perkins promising to be an inspiring figure for LGBTQ+ athletes for years to come.

That’s what he’s always wanted. Perkins made his name on the football field, but his legacy expands far beyond that.