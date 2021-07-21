Caitlyn Jenner tried sneaking into Australia to film reality show during homestretch of campaign

In case you needed anymore proof that Caitlyn Jenner’s gubernatorial campaign is a complete farce, the 71-year-old has just been busted for trying to quietly sneak into Australia to film a reality show two months before the election.

Jenner reportedly touched down in Australia last week, where she is going to shoot an appearance on Big Brother VIP. But before she can actually film anything, she must complete a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

Jenner tried to keep her trip Down Under as vague as possible, telling followers on Friday that she was simply going somewhere to “honor a work commitment” and that she had no plans on pausing her gubernatorial campaign.

I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

She followed that up with another tweet assuring people that she and her campaign were still in “full operation”… despite being over 8,000 mile away from California for several weeks during the final homestretch of the race.

My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

When word got out the “work commitment” was actually a trip halfway across the world to film an appearance on a reality show, for which she is reportedly being paid $500,000, they all gave a collective eye roll.

Australia is currently in lockdown after seeing a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases. It has also limited the number of incoming flight passengers it receives to just 3,000 people per week.

Adding a layer of outrage to the whole thing is the fact that Jenner was allowed into the country when over 30,000 Australian citizens are currently stuck overseas waiting to get home and hardly any other foreigners are being let in at all.

Here’s how folx are responding to Jenner’s jaunt Down Under two months before the election…

“We must save CA!” – Proceeds to leave the state — Philip🏴‍☠️ (@Philip_Germain) July 16, 2021

Can we just cut to the bit where you suffer an embarrassing defeat and we never have to hear from you again? — Kevin Buckby (@kevbuckby) July 16, 2021

“Work commitment.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — We’re Not F*#king Handmaids (@sassystephj) July 16, 2021

“Caitlin Jenner is going to Australia to film Celebrity Big Brother while campaigning against a popular CA governor in a recall” is a sentence you’d think was insane in 20 years ag — any year.. Gurl, bye. — We’re Not F*#king Handmaids (@sassystephj) July 16, 2021

With all due respect Ms Jenner, as an Aussie, Sydney is in the middle of a lockdown. Our own citizens can’t even get home because the govt has halved the number who can return, but you’re allowed in👎👎 Please, go back home. — Larissenach (@larissenach) July 17, 2021

AUSTRALIA HAS PLENTY OF OPEN SPACES TO STORE CALIFORNIA’S HOMELESS — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) July 17, 2021

You’re running in fourth place among GOP contenders. I’m glad you’re all in because soon you’ll be out. Enjoy your time on Big Brother. I’m betting you’ll be voted out the first week. — Jane (@JaneJdsincali) July 16, 2021

Wait. You actually think you have a campaign to continue? That’s cute. — Saucy Stacey (@DrSCubed) July 16, 2021

Jenner is currently polling at a 6%, putting her in fourth place among GOP contenders hoping to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. She has dismissed her low numbers, telling reporters earlier this month, “Honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling. I guarantee you that I am in the lead.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.