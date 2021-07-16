Caitlyn Jenner taking time away from busy campaign to focus on true calling–reality TV

California gubernatorial candidate, former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has announced her latest move leading up to her bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom this fall. She will appear on the Australian version of the reality series Big Brother.

The NZ Herald reports that Jenner has already arrived in Australia and begun a mandatory 14-day quarantine period as precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Following her period of isolation, Jenner will then report to the Big Brother house at Sydney Olympic Park to appear in Big Brother VIP, a celebrity version of the show. The winner of the competition will pocket a cool $500,000.

The appearance, apart from perplexing Californians who would wonder why a gubernatorial candidate would take time out of campaigning to appear on a foreign reality show, has already attracted the ire of Australians. At present, the Australian government is only allowing 3,000 people to enter the country per week, regardless of citizenship as a mitigation measure against COVID-19. Current estimates posit that about 34,000 Australians remain stranded overseas. Allowing a wealthy American to enter the country for a reality television show raises questions about the priorities of both Jenner and the Australian government.

Jenner, for her part, has branded herself a “compassionate disrupter” in her campaign for governor. “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” she asserts in a campaign ad.

Californians appear to remain skeptical. A poll released in May showed Jenner with only 6% support in the state against Newsom’s 49%. Two other Republican candidates–San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessperson John Cox–both held 22% of the vote, while former Rep. Doug Ose held 14%.

In other words, Jenner’s chances of landing in the governor’s mansion appear to be on the wane. She’s already come under fire following a disastrous appearance on The View, for remarks condemning transgender participation in sports, and for not voting in almost two-thirds of elections since 2000. On the other hand, perhaps she thinks her history of appearing on reality television might save her campaign.

Somehow, we think otherwise.