Buckle up, buckaroos: Caitlyn Jenner just threw transgender kids under the bus

Would-be Calfornia governor Caitlyn Jenner continued her campaign to prove she has absolutely no business ever serving in that job this weekend. When asked about the place of transgender kids in school sports, Jenner said transgender girls should not be allowed to compete.

Jenner made the remarks during an impromptu interview for Disclose.TV. The footage has since gone viral courtesy of Jenner’s incendiary remarks. When asked about several bills recently passed in states such as Arkansas and Idaho that ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams, Jenner had a surprising answer.

NEW – Caitlyn Jenner: Trans girls shouldn't compete in female sports.pic.twitter.com/0AJjH42YFW — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) May 1, 2021

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner said. “That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls spots in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Footage of the encounter quickly went viral on social media, inviting immediate backlash against the Olympic gold medalist. Then, in an even more shocking move, Jenner doubled down on her words.

I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.https://t.co/YODLDQ3csP — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 1, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter had thoughts about Jenner’s remarks.

“Cait… this ain’t it,” wrote Jenner’s former I Am Cait co-star Trace Lysette. “When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage. I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc.”

Cait… this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage. I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc. — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) May 2, 2021

“You are such a traitor @Caitlyn_Jenner,” said transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox. “So we need to ‘protect girls sports’ from other girls now? And fairness? Don’t you know how testosterone blockers work?”

So we need to “protect girls sports”from other girls now? And fairness? Don’t you know how testosterone blockers work? https://t.co/JI35faSdbc — Fallon Fox (@FallonFox) May 1, 2021