Is Caitlin Jenner eyeing a run for California Governor?

Transgender icon, Olympic gold medalist and former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering a run for the California Governor’s office.

Axios reports that Jenner has reportedly taken on the services of Caroline Wren, a major Republican fundraising coordinator that previously worked on the Trump 2020 Reelection campaign and helped organize the Capitol Insurrection on January 6. The news comes amid a possible recall campaign against current California Governor Gavin Newsom. Republicans had spent years trying to organize the recall effort before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the state. Newsom’s mandating mask-wearing and business closures were particularly unpopular with some voters, who began to join efforts to have him removed from office.

Jenner had come under fire in 2016 for her staunch support of the Republican Party and Donald Trump despite the opposition of both to queer rights, with transgender issues becoming a particular target. Jenner later expressed her regret following Trump’s support of so-called “bathroom bills” and similar policies, which force students to use the bathroom of their sex assigned at birth. She reiterated her disappointment in Trump following his July 2017 ban on transgender people in the military, and again in 2018 following a move by the Trump administration to deny transgender people the right to change their gender on legal documents.

It remains somewhat unclear if the recall effort against Newsom will move forward. At the time of this writing, election officials are still verifying the reported 2 million signatures submitted by the recall effort to trigger the recall election. Newsom, for his part, has confessed that the recall election will probably happen this fall, and has begun efforts to defeat it already. Several Republican candidates including businessman John Cox (whom Newsom defeated in the 2018 gubernatorial election), former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former congressman Doug Ose have all expressed interest in challenging Newsom in the hypothetical recall.

Caitlyn Jenner first rose to fame as a Gold Medalist at the 1976 Olympic Decathalon, and later, as a media celebrity. She starred in the notorious movie flop Can’t Stop the Music opposite The Village People and had a career resurgence in the 2000s as a star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians during her marriage to Kris Jenner. Should she run, Jenner will almost certainly face questions regarding a car accident in 2015 which injured five and killed one woman, Kim Howe.