Carl Nassib turns 30 by professing his love to his Olympian boyfriend & showing off his dance moves

Carl Nassib and Søren Dahl aren’t hiding. The out NFL player and Olympian continue to share adorable pictures of themselves on Instagram, and we’re not complaining!

Most recently, they professed their love to one another on Nassib’s 30th birthday.

“Biiirthdayy boiiii post… Happy Bday to the best dancer and the funniest guy I know! Love you,” wrote Dahl on Wednesday.

Nassib responded in kind. “Love you!,” he wrote, along with four red heart emojis.

It seems like these two may have a future together…

Dahl’s well-curated birthday photo dump begins with a stunning picture of his NFL beau looking sharp in a jacket and tie. The ensuing pics show all of Nassib’s sides: family man, jokester and…gay guy in the club! The closing shot is a video of Nassib and Dahl dancing with each other at a disco, with Nassib grabbing onto Dahl’s unbuttoned dress shirt.

That last detail is important. Nassib is the first out gay active player in NFL history and yet, doesn’t shy away from sharing his personal life. Shortly after coming out, he confirmed on a teammate’s podcast that he was dating somebody.

That fall, Nassib started sharing pictures of his then-boyfriend, who accompanied him to games. He lives as an unabashed gay man, and that’s a strong statement in and of itself.

On Wednesday, Nassib and Dahl celebrated their love via Instagram story as well.

Dahl posted his first picture with Nassib last August, including the NFL lineman in a late-summer photo drop.

There he is, in picture No. 4.

Nassib made another appearance–this time shirtless–on Dahl’s grid a month later (picture No. 3).

That’s around the time when Dahl, who represented Denmark at the 2016 Olympics in the the men’s 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay, started posting freely as an out gay man on social media.

Nassib also makes multiple appearances in one of Dahl’s summer wrap-up TikToks.

Nassib and Dahl made their official couple debut on Dahl’s grid earlier this year. It’s always big boy season indeed.

Now 30 years old, Nassib is just entering the prime of his life, and coming off a strong season. He recorded 3.5 sacks and 23 combined tackles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. He’s currently a free agent.

Nassib has played two seasons as an out gay man, and made the playoffs each time. And now, he’s doing it all with a beautiful man at his side.

Who says gay life ends at 30? For Nassib, the good stuff is just beginning.

