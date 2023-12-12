Champion rock climber Campbell Harrison celebrates qualifying for the Olympics with a smooch from his BF

When Campbell Harrison publicly came out as gay two years ago, the pro rock climber said he wanted to be a role model for future generations of queer young people.

So far, he’s accomplished that mission!

Fresh off capturing two titles at last year’s Australian Championships, Campbell recently qualified for Paris 2024. The Australian native won the men’s title at the Olympic qualifier, catapulting himself from third place to the top of the standings.

His triumph is a victory for out athletes everywhere.

“Competing as a queer athlete, I always hope that I can show other young queer climbers that being gay doesn’t have to be a barrier to participation in sport, but we can also be the best if we set our mind to it,” he told Outsports.

While Harrison prepares to embark on several months of training, the 25-year-old is taking some well-deserved time off to enjoy his accomplishment. He just spent the weekend in New Zealand with his boyfriend, Justin Maire.

It’s apparent that Justin’s support is tantamount to Campbell’s success as a rock climber. He leads off his celebratory Instagram post with a photo of them kissing.

😘 😘 😘

So far, three out athletes have qualified for next year’s Summer Games, and nine more are expected to join them, according to Outsports. At least 186 out athletes participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

When Harrison was growing up, he says other kids dismissed his athletic abilities, due to his femininity. He’s glad to be proving them all wrong.

“In school, playing sport with other guys was always a bit confronting, and sometimes it felt like they didn’t take my sporting abilities seriously because I was feminine,” he said.

“I hope in my adulthood I’m showing young people that you can express your sexuality and gender identity however you like, and still show your grit and determination on the sporting field.”

It wasn’t always easy for Harrison to keep the faith. As a child, he lacked queer role models, which led him to believe his sexuality was incongruous to athletic success.

“I had so few real, tangible and relatable examples of queer people leading successful lives that I think I internalized some kind of notion of queer inferiority,” he wrote in an essay for Outsports.

“Had I only known of all the incredible queer people who were out there thriving in all manner of athletic, creative and professional pursuits, then perhaps I would have been able to take ownership of my own identity sooner.”

Harrison is owning his identity now, from excelling in rock climbing to celebrating his relationship. The turning point in his coming out journey came a couple of years ago, when he was invited to speak on a ClimbingQTs panel about LGBTQ+ inclusion. The LGBTQ+ social climbing group is based in Australia and seeks to foster a more open environment in the worlds of climbing and outdoor sports.

When Campbell spoke on that panel, he publicly said he was gay for the first time. He says it was a life-changing experience.

“Fear and apprehension were present, but I was empowered and emboldened by the notion that I could be that one thing for others that I had so desperately craved in my youth,” he wrote in a recent essay.

Campbell fell in love with rock climbing over a decade ago; and in due time, became one of Australia’s elite young climbers. He held the National Lead Championship Title in his youth category in 2013, and won the Senior National Lead Championship in 2015.

Nearly 10 years later, Harrison is reaching new heights — literally and figuratively. Those interested in helping him achieve his Olympic dreams can donate to his crowdfunding page with the Australian Sports Foundation.

As Harrison has learned, Olympic success is a group effort. He is no longer alone.