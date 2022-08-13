Charlie Puth’s pits, Nick Jonas’ iron abs, & Jonathan Bennett’s great work

This week American Horror Story debuted its gayest cast yet, Carly Rae Jepsen dropped a new summer anthem for the boys, and Ellen discussed her relationship with Anne Heche. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Sterling Walker reached the peak.
Nick Jonas posed for Man About Town magazine.
Ryan Cleary dyed his hair.
Okkar Min Maung ran at night.
Matthew Mitcham and Luke Rutherford took a bath.
Nico Greetham got flagged.
Matty Lee and Daniel Goodfellow vacationed together.
Mika met Rufus Wainwright.
Gianluca Conte dressed his dog.
Ross Butler drove shirtless.
Billy Reilich carried his shoes.
Carson Jones reminisced.
Odell Beckham Jr. opened up.
Wilson Cruz made it back home.
Charlie Puth took a day off.
Ryan O’Connell rode a boat.
Thom Evans hit the beach.
Anthony Bowens won again.
Jonathan Bennett stuck to his diet.
And Maluma showered outside.
7 Comments
bachy
Charlie Puth, Matty Lee and Daniel Goodfellow: yummy, “natural” (as opposed to “gym”) bodies.
johnny15
More Puthy content please <3
Rambeaux
Gianluca Conte:
You messy boy.
Now, let me clean you up.
Brian
Charlie Puth gets all my attention, holy f. He first got my attention with just his songs, and actually years passed before I connected the music to a photograph of him. I’d been dancing to his stuff without knowing. The man is delicious.
Kangol2
No complaints on this week! You start with Sterling Walker, add Okkar Min Maung, Ryan Cleary, Anthony Bowens, Ross Butler, Luke Rutherford, and Wilson Cruz to the mix. And you include two gorgeous straight men who refuse to accept being called LGBTQ as a slur, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Jonas!
Man About Town
I’m guessing I shouldn’t hold my breath waiting for royalty checks from that magazine Nick Jonas posed for…
bachy
Heh. I had to scroll up again to see your meaning!