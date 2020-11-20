Check out the words of some of our favorite trans folk for Transgender Awareness Day

In honor of Transgender Awareness Day, we here at Queerty have gone back through the annals of our interviews to take moment to reflect on the transgender rights movement, the responsibility of representation and how opportunities for transfolk have changed in recent years. Much to our joy, so much has improved for trans artists and the opportunities afforded to them in show business.

But, don’t take it from us. Have a look at some of our favorite morsels of wisdom from some of our favorite people.