More craptastic news for wannabe U.S. Senator Dr. Oz

The hits keep coming for TV personality/U.S. Senate wannabe Mehmet Oz.

According to The Wrap, ratings for “The Dr. Oz Show” have been in a total freefall since he announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate last month, and they continue to tumble as the show nears its end date.

The final episode airs on January 14. But given the numbers, network execs have to be wondering: Will anybody be tuning in to watch?

Last week, ratings fell 17% from the week before, and were down 29% from the same time last year. That’s the biggest drop of any talk show in the top 14.

In addition to all that, Oz, who lives in New Jersey but is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has been hit with a wave of bad press.

Related: Dr. Oz won’t stop bitching about cancel culture and everyone on Twitter is like “Girl, byeeeee!”

Over the weekend, leaked audio of a speech he gave at a private luncheon in New York found its way onto the internet. In it, he could be heard making all sorts of anti-trans remarks and voicing his support for TERF author J.K. Rowling.

Afterwards, he took to Twitter to blast Democrats and say it’s time to cancel “cancel culture”, writing, “It’s time to stand up to the Left and end the cancel culture mob that is destroying our country.”

It’s time to stand up to the Left and end the cancel culture mob that is destroying our country. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) December 18, 2021

There is one teeny tiny sliver of hope for the TV doctor, however.

According to a new poll from the Trafalgar Group, he’s leading in the field of Republican candidates vying for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

1,062 likely Republican voters were asked who they would vote for if the 2022 GOP primary for U.S. Senate “were held tomorrow” and a total of 18.8% said they’d pick Oz. His closest competitor in the poll was author and political commentator Kathy Barnette, who trailed him by more than 10 points.

So, that’s good, right? Kinda? Not really. Because the poll also found that the vast, vast, vast majority of respondents (50.8%) said they hadn’t yet made up their minds, and another 10.8% said they would pick “another candidate” not listed.

With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, now might be a good time for Dr. Oz to take a few quiet moments to reconsider some of his recent life choices.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.