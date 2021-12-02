Da Baby said he was going to support HIV/AIDS charities. Turns out, he lied.

Remember when Da Baby met with LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizations last summer following those homophobic comments he made about people living with HIV then said he was committed to supporting those groups and making amends for his remarks? Well, it turns out, that was all a lie.

The Daily Beast reports:

On Aug. 31, nine organizations, including GLAAD and the Black AIDS Institute, released a joint statement that they had met with DaBaby to educate him and share their personal stories. In return, DaBaby “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”

Three months later, at least three of the nine organizations haven’t heard from the rapper since, nor have they received a single penny from him, despite having what they all thought had been a “meaningful dialogue”.

“We have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute confirmed. “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

Venita Ray, co-executive director of Positive Women’s Network, also confirmed her group hasn’t had any communication with Da Baby since their meeting, but she added the door remains open. And Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, said his group, too, has yet to hear from the rapper.

“Though we felt the conversation was extremely powerful a couple months ago, we haven’t heard anything back as an organization since our conversation,” Haddock said, noting that Da Baby’s peer, Lil Nas X, has helped raised thousands of dollars for the group and other HIV or LGBTQ organizations through his “baby registry.”

Da Baby did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.