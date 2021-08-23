DaBaby apologizes again…kinda…calling his critics “cry babies”

Rapper DaBaby made his first appearance on stage this weekend following a controversy that erupted over homophobic comments last month. He opened his set by labeling those that took offense to his remarks “cry babies.”

DaBaby took to the stage on August 22 at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 in New Jersey, roughly a month after his original rant prompted a series of concerts to drop him as a performer. The 29-year-old rapper preceded his set with a pre-taped message addressing the backlash.

Set to accusing guitar strumming, the video opened with DaBaby saying he “never meant to offend anybody.” His mea culpa played over images of him signing autographs for teenagers.

He then thanked Hot97 for allowing him “to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

“And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world – they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform,” he continued. “They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people off mistakes made like we ain’t human.”

Then, true to form DaBaby hit the stage and promptly undermined his own apology. Music website Complex reports DaBaby opened his set quipping “Check this out. Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherf*ckers being cry babies.”

The rapper then launched into the song “Cry Baby.”

Somehow, we feel like DaBaby’s choice of words managed to undermine his apology video.

Criticism of DaBaby began last month following remarks he made during the Rolling Loud music festival, in which he said “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The remarks brought widespread and swift backlash both from critics who labeled them homophobic, and for spreading misinformation about HIV. DaBaby subsequently apologized on social media, though he later appeared to retract the apology after deleting the original post.