After defending DaBaby, T.I. calls LGBTQ people bullies

Rapper T.I. has come to the defense of fellow hip-hop artist DaBaby following his homophobic remarks last weekend.
T.I. took to Instagram to criticize the gay community for its response to DaBaby, who had blamed gay men specifically for spreading AIDS. T.I. has objected to the criticism, claiming DaBaby was the real victim in the situation.
“Now, I understand people saying that they feel it’s insensitive. I think you guys have to understand that onstage is not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings,” T.I. said in the post. “If that is the case, why do words cause such a visceral reaction that will lead to someone trying to attack, villainize, demonize, crucify, condemn?”
“That sh*t is…Now you bullying,” he continued. “We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bullsh*t for y’all to have to be bullied. But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”
T.I. had previously defended DaBaby in a conversation with comedian Zoie, claiming DaBaby had not tried to offend anyone.
“I’m not trying to excuse anything. I’m only merely attempting to explain how it could be tangled in some confusion,” T.I. said at the time. He also had previously defended DaBaby by attacking gay rapper Lil Nas X on social media saying “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace…so should dababy.”
In the wake of the criticism over his comments, DaBaby released an apology on Twitter July 27.
Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies ??
But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.
— DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021
“Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” he tweeted. “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”
DaBaby then added insult to injury by releasing a new video with further references to AIDS.
Despite the apology, DaBaby has continued to endure criticism from Dua Lipa, Elton John, Lil Nas X, Madonna, Questlove and more. A music festival in the UK also dropped him from its planned lineup earlier this week.
Cam
Well, no. People have the right to express an opinion in either direction. Buy their music, or not. That’s your right. There’s no bullying involved.
DaBaby just lost audience. And that’s the RealCam’s opinion, which is worth what you paid for it.
Cam
@Cam (Stolen Screename)
Hi same old right wing troll that’s trying to steal my screenname.
I LOVE how you think that if you say something bigoted or rac-ist under my screenname that it will have more weight to it then if you said it under your other screennames.
Thank you for acknowledging that you feel inferior to all of the other people on the site and understand that using our screennames will be more meaningful than using yours.
Your trolling is sad and embarrassing.
Now back to TI and DaBaby, you have to love people who attack others, then when called on it cry and play victim. Maybe they should think about becoming Republicans.
Kenny C
DaBaby has a history of domestic violence against women. T.I. is known womenizer but bragged to the media about forcing his 18 year old daughter to get her hymen checked by doctor to make sure she was still a virgin.
Homophobia, toxic masculinity and misogyny seem to always come in wrapped in the same package. They can hold hands and walk into the sunset as they become more and more irrelevant relics that I will be happy to see disappear.
Donston
It’s almost yawn-worthy at this point because it’s so damn predictable. Randomly and publicly ranting, berating and hating and then when there’s the slightest bit of repercussions or backlash claim that you’re getting “bullied”. Very predictable stuff. While T.I. has already shown again and Alina how tired he is.
Like I mentioned in a previous post, this is pretty much all driven by Lil Nas X’s continued popularity, his BET performance and the “Industry Baby” video. They are clearly the sensitive ones who have been triggered, and I find it hilarious (sad as well but still hilarious).