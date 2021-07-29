DaBaby release new music video with further references to AIDS

As previously reported, rapper DaBaby has found himself in hot water this week after a homophobic, ignorant rant at a music festival in Miami on Sunday.

DaBaby invited some of the audience to hold their cellphone lights aloft: ​​”If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up! Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up! Fellas, if you ain’t sucking di** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

His words have been condemned by Dua Lipa (with whom he’s currently at number three on the Billboard Hot 100) and Elton John, and advocacy groups like GLAAD, among many others. He also lost a commercial deal with the online clothing company Boohoo.

On Tuesday DaBaby took to Twitter to post an attempt at an apology, saying, “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody.

“So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

You’d think that after managing to upset so many people, the 29-year-old rapper (real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) might take a few days away from the spotlight and wait for the heat to cool.

But no. He instead chose yesterday to drop his latest music video, in which he holds up a sign saying ‘AIDS’ and sings “B***h, we like AIDS, I’m on your a**, we won’t go away.”

The track is called ‘Giving What It’s Supposed To Give’. The video ends with a sign saying ‘Don’t fight hate with hate’ [written in rainbow colors], followed by ‘My apologies for being me, the same way you want the freedom to be you.’

According to DaBaby, the video was shot on the weekend, so we assume the end message has been tagged on following the outcry over his appearance at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday.

DaBaby posted a lengthy message to Instagram explaining how the video was shot over 16 hours straight before he dashed down to Miami to “give one of the BEST performances of the entire [Rolling Loud] festival yet the most controversial and emotion provoking performance as well; due to things deemed “insensitive” said during your performance even though you’re an ENTERTAINER, try to apologize and explain that you meant no harm & that you were only entertaining as you are paid to do, & have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference that is outside of yours, only to have a substantial amount of people refuse to understand your logic, tag along with a trending topic & play with your character and do everything they can to take money out of your pockets and food out your kids mouth…”

DaBaby went on to say that the video he’d just shot “…coincidentally touches on EVERY controversial topic trending in the headlines, so you then go against the grain in the opposite direction of every scared person around you & stay true to yourself & DROP DAT BITCH in the height of the commotion & show the world once again that you CANT BE FUCKED WIT?”

In short, DaBaby doesn’t care about attempts to censor, reprimand or educate him.

Many online criticized his decision to drop the new track and video this week.

I’m going to disrespectfully pass on this. You and your team should’ve thought twice about releasing this one. Extremely disrespectful on many many levels. I encourage you to get the help you desperately need. — Noel The Third (@KingOfHotTopics) July 28, 2021

No thanks give each lgbtq $1000 for disrespecting us cause I fasho don’t have any disease — Limitless Londo🌪 (@alondoruiz) July 28, 2021

We not gonna listen boo — Barbie (@KutlwanoRego) July 28, 2021

can u not read the room? — michael | problematic era (@MYLOVElNFINITE) July 28, 2021

You really ended the video with this?! WOW! pic.twitter.com/ozRuT2Yz8T — Brandon Wright (@BeezyDub85) July 29, 2021

Several advised people to pass on DaBaby’s latest and go stream ‘Industry Baby’ by Lil Nas X instead (released last week).

We do not care INDUSTRY BABY let’s go @LilNasX 🔥🗣 — 🤍BiggBreezz💅🏽 (@breezioway) July 28, 2021



In a separate Instagram posting promoting the new video, DaBaby again suggested he was unfazed by the controversy: “Filmed the day before my Rolling Loud performance. It never seizes to amaze me the way God put me in situations I’m already equipped to handle. Enjoy. 😴🍿”

