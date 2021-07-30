Madonna just went off on DaBaby for his homophobic remarks and… wow

Madonna didn’t just read DaBaby for those homophobic remarks he made during a concert in Miami, she took him to the library.

Speaking to the crowd at the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, then he added, “Ladies, if your p*ssy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

A backlash ensued , drawing widespread criticism from people like Dua Lipa (with whom he’s currently at number three on the Billboard Hot 100), Laverne Cox, and Elton John, as well as advocacy groups like GLAAD, among many others.

Now, Madonna, who is a longtime HIV/AIDS activist, is weighing in on the matter. And she’s not holding back.

A message to DaBaby – if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts:

After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids. These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore. Thank God.

But she wasn’t finished quite yet. She then decided to take the rapper to task for his comments about women as well, adding:

And your sexist remarks about Ladies who’s p*ssies need to smell like water only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.

People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN.

The Queen has spoken.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.