Daily Dose: The first queer movie to win Best Picture

The Breathtaking: Moonlight

What more can we say about Moonlight, director Barry Jenkins‘ sensual, moving drama of awe-inspiring beauty? The film follows a boy named Chiron at three phases in his life. We first meet him as a young boy, suffering under the watch of his crack-whore mother. His mother’s dealer takes pity on him, and becomes the surrogate father he needs in his life. We see Chiron again as a young teen. His mother’s addiction has worsened, and he begins to have feelings for his friend Kevin. When we meet Chiron again as an adult, he’s become a drug dealer himself, though he still has feelings for Kevin, and decides to seek him out after years of silence.

Movies don’t get much better than Moonlight–the first queer-themed film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Actor Mahershala Ali also nabbed a Supporting Actor statuette for his performance as Juan, Chiron’s surrogate dad. Director Jenkins captures the beauty of Maimi with his camera, washing the film in rich blues and greens. The rest of the cast, which includes Naomi Harris, Trevante Rhodes, Jahrrel Jerome and Janelle Monae also deliver outstanding work. Unconventional, tender, and thoughtful, Moonlight proves a movie doesn’t need scenes of hardcore sex to be very, very sexy.

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, VUDU and iTunes.