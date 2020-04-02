Daily Dose: Leslie Jordan takes to the stage with some Southern Sissies

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The (semi) Legit: Southern Baptist Sissies

We don’t know about you, but we’re currently obsessed with Leslie Jordan, the delightful southern gay gentleman who has become an ironic Instagram star in the age of COVID-19. While his anecdotes about boredom, Betty White and his mother keep us amused, we also have a certain love of his more legitimate work. Case in point: the filmed version of Southern Baptist Sissies which landed on streaming last year. Written & directed by Del Shores (hereto known for the film Sordid Lives, as well as his work on Queer as Folk), the play follows four young gay men growing up in a southern town. Jordan plays the town’s resident aging, alcoholic queen opposite actress Dale Dickey as a barfly, and the two manage to steal the entire show from the rest of the cast, which includes an out of drag Willam. By turns funny, scathing and tragic, Southern Baptist Sissies isn’t the best-ever story about queerness in the American South. It does, however, feature Jordan at his best, which should remind his Instagram followers that he’s more than just a pretty face.

Streams on Amazon & iTunes.