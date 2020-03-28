Daily Dose: Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! (With Sir Elton)

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our Queerantined: Daily Dose series. Every day as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a bingable title to keep you extra busy.

The Jam: Rocketman

Saturday night’s alright for fighting, indeed…or just rocking out to the music of Sir Elton John. Rocketman, of course, dramatizes the rise of Elton as a rock and roll force and gay icon. Featuring fine performances by Taron Egerton and Jamie bell, the film pays special attention to John’s struggle with his sexuality, as well as his addictions. The real star though is the music: director Dexter Fletcher reimagines Elton John’s most iconic hits as old-school Hollywood-style musical numbers, injecting each tune with a newfound vigor (not that they needed it) and making for some very imaginative visuals. Rocketman doesn’t exactly reinvent the movie biopic, but it certainly makes for an entertaining watch during lockdown.

Streams on Amazon, YouTube & iTunes.