WATCH: Elton John’s kids sing him happy birthday and it’s adorable

Elton John turned 73 yesterday. Like so many others, he’s currently in lockdown with his family and his final world tour is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having your birthday while isolating at home can’t be much fun, but fortunately, the singer’s family rallied around to make sure he felt special on his big day.

Elton and husband David Furnish, 57, became dads to sons Zachary and Elijah in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

The two boys sang happy birthday to daddy Elton and presented him with a cake with candles, which he then blew out. Elton posted a video clip to his Instagram (above).

He also shared other snippets from his day on his Instagram stories, revealing his sons had pasted up a big happy birthday sign on the window for when he awoke in the morning and hand-made birthday cards for him.

Husband David Furnish posted his own birthday message on Instagram, saying, “Happy Birthday to my incomparable, darling husband ❤️❤️ Thank-you for all that you give to your family and to the world. You are the best.”



Friends to wish Elton well included David and Victoria Beckham, who posted messages to their Instagram stories, along with actress Sharon Stone.

This Sunday (March 29), Elton will host the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ to benefit coronavirus charities. It will air at 9pm ET on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. Among those performing from their living rooms will be Elton, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and Mariah Carey.

Elton was born Reginald Dwight on March 25, 1947, in the London suburb of Pinner. His life story was brought to life in last year’s movie, Rocketman.

In 2018, he announced he was embarking on a three-year, 272-date farewell tour, which is due to complete in 2021. He’s said that he wants to then be able to spend more time with his family and enjoy watching his sons grow up.