Daily Dose: Stir crazy? Try running a ‘Marathon’

The Hidden Treasure: Brittany Runs A Marathon

This comedy from gay writer-director Paul Downs Colazzio fetched an 8-figure sum at Sundance 2019 before flopping last summer in theatres. It’s an injustice: Brittany Runs A Marathon is one of the best comedies of the year. Based on a true story, the story centers on the title woman, played actress Jillian Bell in a breakout performance. Brittany lives hard-partying, directionless life of drinking, sex and being overweight. When her doctor orders her to slim down, she forms a group of running buddies with her neighbor Catherine (Michela Watkins) and gay friend Seth (Micah Stock). As she prepares for the New York City Marathon, Brittany undergoes a life transformation, as well as a physical one, setting career goals for herself, and even wading into dating. Trite as the premise might sound, Colazzio’s witty dialogue and an excellent lead performance by Bell keep Brittany alive. More importantly, the movie sneaks up on viewers in a similar vein to Bridesmaids, seducing the audience with raunchy humor before stabbing with moving sincerity. It’s the best kind of comedy for our times: one which entertains, and leaves viewers feeling good about life.

Streams exclusively on Amazon.