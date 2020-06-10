Daily Dose: Think pride was always a party? Think again…

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Obligated: Stonewall Uprising

With pride month in full swing, and with protests over police brutality against people of color continuing to capture headlines, one title fits best as the nexus between the two. Stonewall Uprising, as the name implies, retells the events of the famed protest that kicked-off the modern-day queer rights movement with towering authority. Co-directors David Heilbroner & Kate Davis interview actual survivors of the riots who recount their own actions the night of June 28, 1969, and conjure images of a community in righteous revolt. If that sounds familiar, it should…

Beyond recalling the state of LGBTQ culture in the leadup to the protests, Stonewall Uprising pays homage to other major protests by LGBTQ people against police harassment. The film also dispels some of the myths surrounding the riots themselves: was there looting? Did people get hurt? Did Marsha P. Johnson throw the first brick? Was Judy Garland‘s death the catalyst? Watch and learn, as they say.

The story of Stonewall is that of a community finding itself–of uniting against oppression, of establishing steps toward justice and of learning to love itself. Pride honors not just the active community today, but both those that have come before us to pave the road toward equality, and those who still walk the path.

Streams on Amazon, YouTube, Kanopy & PBS.org.