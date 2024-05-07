Lance Bass opens up about his workout routine & body transformation after turning 45

Bye, bye, bye, body fat.

With a potential NSYNC reunion on the horizon –– not to mention an adorable fam that includes hubby Michael Turchin and twins Violet and Alexander –– Lance Bass is taking his health more seriously than ever.

As the boyband alum and pop-culture personality, who just celebrated his 45th birthday, recently told Business Insider, he’s gotten “really focused on giving myself an extra few years.”

After being diagnosed with diabetes during the COVID-19 lockdown, Bass made a conscious decision to focus on his eating habits.

“Looking back now, I see a lot of horrible habits that I created because of being on the road,” the singer explained. “When you’re onstage three hours a night dancing your butt off, you can really eat anything you want, or at least you thought you could.”

Nowadays, his best friends are veggies like broccoli and spinach, which he uses to cook well-balanced meals for himself and his family.

“I never ate vegetables, and I never realized how important it was,” Bass said. “I didn’t know I was developing diabetes, just eating just crap food because you’re trying to fuel yourself.”

For picky eaters (you know who you are!), he recommends finding “that one green veggie that you can really do and just add it to everything.” Moreover, healthy swaps like plant-based pastas are also a good place to start.

That being said, he admitted there’s a learning curve teaching nutrition to kids who “only eat anything yellow.”

“It makes me feel a little better that other parents go through the same stuff,” he said.

It also helps that Bass, who was “always outdoors” growing up in Mississippi, hopped on the pickleball trend and is now “obsessed.”

“Everyone’s been talking about it, and I’ve always wanted to play, but this year, I picked up a racket,” he said.

The “It’s Gonna Be Me” singer even won a celebrity tournament alongside Saweetie at a Super Bowl event earlier this year. (Tennis and Challengers, who?!)

Nevertheless, Bass stressed that you don’t have to adopt a sport to stay active. Finding just 10 minutes to work out on a regular basis can make all the difference.

“You have to make sure that you put a little exercise in your day every single day,” he explained. “I know that the older I get, the more I have to make sure that that heartbeat gets up a little bit.”

His heart was likely thumping when he reunited with NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez at Timberlake’s solo show in Los Angeles this past March.

The quartet, who dropped their final album Celebrity in 2001, performed a medley of hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend.” (Notably absent from the setlist was “Better Place,” their overhyped collab from Trolls Band Together. But we digress.)

And while there’s been no official announcement, Bass hinted that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“I’ve been prepping for this for years, so I’m ready to go,” he said. “There are no plans right now, but I think the future is bright for NSYNC.”