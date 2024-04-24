Luke Evans is “happy” with his “middle-aged” physique & chimes in on those James Bond rumors

credit: Men’s Health España (screengrabs)

Luke Evans has no qualms with being middle-aged.

And when you look as fit and toned as this why the hell would you?

Turning 45

The Welsh actor turned 45 last week and, unless our own weary eyes deceive us, appears to be in the best shape of his life.

As if the muscular evidence wasn’t enough, the fact that Evans currently graces the cover of Mens Health España should prove that his stellar physique is quite the accomplishment regardless of age.

While staying in shape gets progressively harder for mere mortals, Evans is content with where he’s at but admits there’s always room for improvement.

“I look at today’s photos and I’m happy. At 45, I’m already middle-aged, that’s what they call it, right? I feel good. I could be better,” Evans told the outlet. “I look in the mirror and think about training more, drinking less beer… but life is not that simple.”

Those James Bond rumors

His hard body has come in handy for his plethora of action hero roles in projects like the Fast & Furious franchise and the Apple TV+ series Echo 3.

It would also be an asset should he be chosen to take over as James Bond. Since Daniel Craig finished his run as 007 in No Time to Die, the list of names of who should be cast as the iconic spy has included Evans and nearly every handsome British actor in Hollywood.

While he’s never confirmed if he’s actually been approached, Evans loves being in the mix.

“I never even thought I was going to be in the running. I know I am and it’s wonderful,” he told Men’s Health España. “I think whoever the next Bond is, it’s been a lot of fun being on the shortlist for almost ten years.”

Playing it straight

Whether it’s the Beauty and the Beast hunk or someone else like Jonathan Bailey, we’d love to see a gay James Bond. But Evans doesn’t think sexuality should affect casting choices, especially as an out gay man who is often cast in heteronormative roles.

“Your sexuality doesn’t have to be important, nothing to do with your role,” he added. “It doesn’t make sense. They don’t ask Bradley Cooper if he’s gay to play [bisexual composer Leonard Bernstein] ‘Maestro'” .

Although that’s true, Cooper also wrote and directed that film and did spark the age-old conversation of who should play queer roles.

Evans previously disclosed why he hadn’t played gay in films until co-starring as Billy Porter’s husband in the divorce drama Our Son in 2023.

“I’ve been ready to take that step for ages. I just haven’t found the right story [until now],” he said. “And this was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through.”

Evans recently wrapped production on the sci-fi action film World Breaker, which has yet to announce a release date. Our Son is available to rent or buy on Amazon, AppleTV+ , and YouTube, among other platforms.