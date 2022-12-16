Could this gay actor be our next James Bond? “Don’t jinx it,” he says

Who will be the next James Bond? We’ve been having this conversation for years now, but it really does feel like an answer is imminent.

Daniel Craig definitively ended his run as 007 last fall in No Time To Die, and has since moved on to play a well-dressed sleuth in another franchise, in addition to a recently announced very gay role that we’re pretty thrilled about.

And that leaves us with a tux to fill—who will take up the mantle from here?

Names bandied about include everyone from jack-of-all-trades Idris Elba to Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey to Henry Cavill, who, now that you mention it, certainly has the time for it. Basically every handsome British actor you can think of is in the running.

But if there’s one name that’s got us here at Queerty most excited, it’s hunky gay actor Luke Evans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

This is a guy who’s been putting in the work the past two decades—he’s really done it all, and has more than proven himself in blockbuster cinema, with roles in the live-action Beauty And The Beast, the Fast & Furious franchise, and The Hobbit trilogy. (Not to mention, he’s starred in every gay’s favorite campy horror, Ma, and the under-seen queer gem Professor Marston And The Wonder Women.)

So, it makes total sense that the Bond rumors have been swirling around Evans, and he seems excited about the possibility… even if he’d rather not talk about it. In a recent interview on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, the actor was asked rather bluntly if he’d be the next 007:

“The new James Bond? Who knows? Nobody knows,” the actor responded. “I mean it would be nice, wouldn’t it? Don’t jinx it.”

Honestly, he played that off well: Eager but not too eager, coy but not clueless. We’re just going off a hunch here, but it kind of sounds like he might actually be in the running and doesn’t want to say anything to ruin his chances!

Recently, Bustle asked the out actor if the world was ready for a gay James Bond: “I don’t know what the current temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” he responded. “I don’t think it really matters at all to the character if I’m really honest.” Again, well played, Luke!

Even if it doesn’t work out, the actor has plenty of exciting projects lined up, so he has nothing to worry about. Evans currently stars in AppleTV+’s war thriller series, Echo 3, and will soon be seen in a gay rom-com opposite Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy (in a film written and directed by Levy himself). He also recently wrapped on a drama about a gay couple battling for custody of their son, starring alongside Billy Porter.

But, if any of the casting directors for the James Bond films happen to be reading this article, let’s just share a few more reasons why he’s the man for the part:

He looks great in a tuxedo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Evans already has the quintessential Bond style down!

He looks great out of a tuxedo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

No further comment necessary!

He also knows his way around a disguise, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

What would an international man of mystery be without a few looks to mask his true identity?

He’s well-traveled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

The job requires jet-setting all over the globe, which certainly won’t be a problem for Evans.

He’s no stranger to stunt work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Seriously, you should watch him kick butt and take names in Echo 3.

He can do this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Frankly, we don’t know what he’s doing here, but that has to count for something, right?

He’s got great chemistry with leading ladies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Of course we’d love it if a gay actor actually got to play a gay 007, but if they went the “Bond Girl” route, we already know he’ll have an amazing rapport with his co-star.

Bonus: He can sing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Bond isn’t necessarily known for his pipes, but maybe Evans’ spin on the role is that he’s a big fan of karaoke? Never say never!

We rest our case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

