Daniel Craig’s character is “obviously” queer and other surprises from the new ‘Knives Out’ movie

The director of the Knives Out movies, Rian Johnson, says that Daniel Craig’s character, detective Benoit Blanc, is “obviously” queer.

Johnson took part in a press conference at the London Film Festival, where Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Sunday.

He was asked about a scene that appears to suggest Blanc lives with another man. A reporter asked if this meant Blanc was queer.

“Yes, he obviously is,” replied Johnson.

Johnson and Craig were careful not to reveal the actor who plays Blanc’s lover in the cameo role. However, Johnson said, “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Craig added, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

The Knives Out sequel co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, among others.

EW notes that Ethan Hawke is also listed on the cast list with an uncredited role. Hugh Grant appears as himself, as do the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim. As Queerty reported yesterday, the movie represents the final screen appearance for both the latter two legends.

New Knives Out movie gets rave reviews

The first Knives Out movie, a modern homage to the Agatha Christie-style whodunnits of old, was one of the biggest box office hits of 2019. Besides taking $300 million at the international box office (on a $40 million budget), it nabbed a Best Original Screenplay nomination at the Oscars.

Early reviews of the follow-up have been favorable. The Telegraph gave it 5/5 stars, calling it a “preposterously entertaining sequel.” It currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from 73 critics reviews.

The movie has a limited theatrical release on November 23, followed by a Netflix premiere on December 23.

