Angela Lansbury’s final film appearance will be alongside her famous gay best friend

Good news for fans of the late Angela Lansbury, who sadly passed away last week at the age of 96. An eagerly-awaited new movie will feature a cameo appearance from the Murder She Wrote star, alongside her dear friend: the late, legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.

Lansbury and Sondheim filmed a brief appearance for the Knives Out sequel, due to hit a limited number of theaters on November 23. After a short theatrical run, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will then be streaming on Netflix over Thanksgiving weekend.

Like its predecessor, the movie will star Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Playbill says Lansbury and Sondheim’s scene was shot in late summer 2021. People says it’s a brief appearance by the duo in a Zoom call with Craig’s character.

Lansbury and Sondheim, who passed away last November at the age of 91, collaborated several times in life. Lansbury famously originated the role of Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway production of Sweeney Todd (for which she nabbed a Tony Award).

On Saturday night, Broadway theaters dimmed their lights for one minute in the actress’ memory.

Knives out success

The Knives Out sequel co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista, among others.

The first movie, a modern homage to the Agatha Christie-style whodunnits of old, was one of the biggest box office hits of 2019. Besides taking $300 million at the international box office (on a $40 million budget), it was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiered yesterday at the London Film Festival. Dave Bautista was among the cast members in attendance.