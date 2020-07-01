Daily Dose: Two distant cousins meet up. Sexual tension ensues.

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Candy: Cousins

This Brazilian film took us off guard last year with its sweetness and its explicit sexuality. Cousins follows the mundane life of Lucas (Paulo Sousa), a slightly nerdy piano teacher living with his religious aunt. When Lucas’ distant cousin Mario (writer/director Thiago Cazado) returns from prison, he opts to shack up with his aunt and cousin whilst looking for work. Lucas finds Mario crass but intriguing, as sexual tension quickly mounts between the pair.

Cousins has a somewhat ridiculous premise redeemed thanks to Cazado’s good humor and sincerity. The film makes Mario & Lucas’ love affair into the stuff of romantic fantasy, which somehow makes us overlook the absurdity of it. The awkwardness between the pair also invites some very big laughs to the proceedings, and Cazado’s very explicit sex scenes don’t come off exploitive so much as a celebration of newfound sexuality. Silly, sensual and very erotic, Cousins is the fantasy romance so many queen men have waited for.

Streams on Dekkoo.