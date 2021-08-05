Dick Cheney, the devil incarnate, is “deeply troubled” by today’s GOP

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is reportedly very, very, very worried about the direction the Republican Party is going. And just like that, irony died.

Speaking at an event hosted by Aspen Institute, the ex-VP’s daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, revealed to the audience that her 80-year-old father isn’t just “troubled,” but “deeply troubled” by how far the GOP has fallen since his halcyon days of overseeing the country’s torture program.

“My dad is deeply troubled about where our party is, deeply troubled about where the country is,” she said.

Liz Cheney has been one of the most vocal GOP critics of Donald Trump’s failed campaign to overturn the 2020 election results and it has cost her greatly. In addition to be ousted from her leadership role in the House, she is persona non grata among her colleagues, who frequently attack her in the media.

Earlier this year, she and archenemy Rep. Matt Gaetz got into a heated war with words that ultimately resulted in Cheney making a homophobic jab at the congressman. (Both Cheney and Gaetz have 0% ratings with the HRC.)

America’s original Axis of Evil, Dick Cheney, is troubled that the Republican Party is just too evil, according to daughter Liz Cheney. — Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) August 5, 2021

“I am deeply troubled by Frankenstein’s monster” – Frankenstein — dragool (@dragool6) August 5, 2021

When the Republican Party is deeply troubling Dick Cheney, it’s time to go quail hunting. — Kate (@ImSpeaking13) August 5, 2021

How is Dick Cheney only 80? He was 70 in 1985. — AsherWhites (@SethAsherW) August 5, 2021

The Republican Party is too evil for Dick Cheney. Let that sink in. — ⚡️!!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) August 5, 2021

When the Republican party starts to lose Dick Cheney… I’m not sure how to finish that sentence or if I even want to. — ️‍Carly D. Mayer️‍ (@CarlyDMayer) August 5, 2021

Hey remember that one time Dick Cheney “accidentally” shot a guy with a shotgun? — Sag (@sage_mtn) August 5, 2021

Dick Cheney literally had a torture program meanwhile he is “concerned” that the Republican Party finally gone too far — Nick is a Fred Hampton Leftist (@SocialistMMA) August 5, 2021

I’m deeply troubled with Dick Cheney not being in jail, I guess we all have our issues — Christsin (@crimbusrimbus) August 5, 2021

Dick Cheney is “deeply troubled” with what the Republican Party is becoming. Maybe he should invite it on a hunting trip… — Brian O’Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 5, 2021

