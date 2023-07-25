‘Drag Race’ winner Yvie Oddly announces marriage to “some guy I met on Grindr”

Yvie Oddly (Photo: Shutterstock)

Yvie Oddly, winner of the 2019 eleventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, has tied the knot.

Oddly, aka Jovan Jordan Bridges, 30, posted the news to Instagram, with several photos of himself and his new spouse, along with a video of them both saying “I do” during a courthouse ceremony.

“Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr,” Yvie wrote in the caption, tagging their husband, @dougyills.

“Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour,” Oddly continued. “For now I’ll just say that I love @dougyills and I’m so happy to be his hersbandz”.

Oddly’s spouse, who we presume is called Doug, was among those to reply, saying, “Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding.”

Many other Drag Race queens were among those to offer congratulations.

“Congrats Yvie!!!,” wrote Shea Coulee

“Congrats Evelyn!!!” said Money X Change

“Wow congrats sissy!” added Ra’Jah O’Hara

Oddly’s Strange Love tour kicks off on November 1 in Washington, DC. It takes in dates across the country up until mid-December.

Oddly is not the only Drag Race queen to marry in recent days. Last week, Season 3 RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Charity Kase shared photos of their wedding day. They married Marcello Lucio, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Both wore white dresses for the occasion.