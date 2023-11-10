Dua makes magic, La Cruz goes easy, Zach Benson wants you to take a hint: Your weekly bop roundup

Pop music is alive and well, and this week we are EATING. We’ve been blessed with some killer new music releases this week from your favorite queer and allied artists that are keeping us fed, honey! And the best part is, we get a little taste of everything, from UK-based artists, reggaeton, EDM teas, and some good old-fashioned pop bops. Did Christmas come early? Maybe so.

We won’t keep you waiting, dig into this week’s edition of “bop after bop” below……

“Houdini” by Dua Lipa

Don’t blink, you may miss her because Dua Lipa isn’t here for long with “Houdini”. The elusive lead single from Dua’s upcoming third album is a pop smash upon arrival, commanding us to the dancefloor just as she did with 2020’s Future Nostalgia, which saw the singer taking her career to new heights by crafting a true pop era, and doing so, gaining our trust as a popstar that we know can deliver. And deliver she did with a song that is brimming with a bright, funky bongo line and a steady, pulsating beat that bursts into electronic euphoria nearing the track’s closing, due to collaborator Kevin Parker’s signature dramatic, descending synth lines. It’s a taunting track that may beg for attention lyrically, but sonically, Dua doesn’t need to tell us twice to keep our eyes on her.

“EASY BOY” by La Cruz

La Cruz is on a mission to usher in a new era of reggaeton. His previous track, “Quítate La Ropa” went viral across social media due to it’s uber-sexy video, with gay men recreating the music video’s twerking scenes online. Now, he returns with another steamy video for his new single “EASY BOY”, a fiery and flirty bop that is sure to go off in any club. La Cruz has an ear for bangers, and with his alluring vocal ability and lyrics that openly talk about men, he is paving the way for queer reggaetoneros.

“Makeup” Slayyyter (feat. Lolo Zounaï)

We’ve been blessed with more “hot girl pop” from our favorite erotic diva Slayyyter. This time, she has teamed up with French-born American singer Lolo Zounaï for the bratty bop “Makeup”. This track comes off the heels of Slayyyter’s second studio album, STARF*CKER, and picks up right where it left off with Slayyyter’s signature seductive vocal layering and gritty but glistening production. With yet another A+ pop song, she proves she’s got her finger on the pulse of what the gays want to hear and her sequined stiletto on pop music’s neck.

“take a hint!!!!” by Zach Benson

Take a hint or take a number, because if you haven’t heard of Zach Benson, you need to get in line. With a charming vocal cadence, introspective lyricism, and bright shimmering production, “take a hint!!!!” finds Benson bouncing into the queer indie music scene with a sense of yearning and playfulness that anyone can relate to.

“When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” by David Guetta & Kim Petras

GRAMMY-winning artists David Guetta and Kim Petras have teamed up for the nostalgia-tinged club banger “When We Were Young (The Logical Song).” Guetta reinterprets Supertramp’s classic hit, “The Logical Song,” infusing it with a modern twist, and when paired with Kim Petras’ pop perfection vocal delivery, it’s a match made in heaven.

“Nothing Hurts Like a Girl” by girli

Queer exploration and navigating new relationships are brutal, and girli’s emotionally charged “Nothing Hurts Like a Girl” is an explosive pop track that takes you through the wringer in the best way. The explosive track paired with fluttering synth production recounts her experience with sapphic relationships, delving into the love and heartbreak that accompanies them. The UK-based artist’s electro-pop prowess will only continue to grow as we await her sophomore album, ‘Matriarchy,’ set to release May 17, 2024.