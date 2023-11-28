Duncan James celebrates 5 years with BF Rodrigo Reis and their His & His six packs are making everyone swoon

British pop singer Duncan James is hitting a personal high note with his handsome boyfriend Rodrigo Reis.

James, who rose to fame as part of the boy band Blue in the early ’00s, has a lot to sing about these days as he recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of first meeting the buff Brazilian flight attendant.

The duo are a match made in six-pack heaven!

James took to Instagram to commemorate the milestone anniversary of joining their His & His abs!

“5 years ago we randomly met after a concert in Brussels, we started to date and been together for 5 years!” James captioned a slideshow of images of the couple through the years.

“Through lock downs, and ups and downs, we’re still doing our thing. Thank you for all the amazing memories, journeys, and moments we have shared together. Happy to still call you my partner.”

While all relationships take work, James and Reis’ love endures with the added burden of long distance. The 45-year-old singer resides in England, while Reis is based in Belgium.

Reis made note of the physical miles between them in his post celebrating the anniversary of their meet-cute.

“Happy 5th anniversary of our incredible journey together, despite the distance that has kept us apart. These past years have been a testament to our love, commitment, and resilience. Through countless video calls, handwritten letters, and surprise visits, we have defied the odds and proved that love knows no boundaries,” Reis captioned a video highlighting their romance.

“Though we may still have some time apart before closing this distance, I am confident that our love will continue to conquer any obstacles that come our way. The sacrifices we make now will be worth it when we finally get to build a future together.”

He added: “Here’s to us and the love that has stood strong for 5 incredible years! Cheers to many more adventures, laughter-filled moments, and an unbreakable bond.”

Blue has sold over 15 million records worldwide since launching their first album in 2001. The band’s first three albums all hit #1 in the U.K. and spawned 16 hit singles over a four-year period.

During their heyday, the group collaborated with artists like Stevie Wonder, Kool & The Gang, Lil’ Kim and Elton John. In 2002, John joined them for a cover of his 1976 ballad “Sorry Seems To Be the Hardest Word.”

After welcoming a daughter with model Claire Grainger in 2005, Duncan came out as bisexual in 2009. Five years later, the singer clarified that he identified as gay.

In 2021, he elaborated how being with Reis made him feel even more comfortable with living his truth.

“I didn’t identify as a gay man for many years because of my own issues with coming out, but finally im happy in my skin & this guy next 2 me makes me proud 2 be gay,” James wrote in a tweet after announcing their relationship.

In recent years, James has found success on television having starred on the British soap Hollyoaks and on the reality shows Celebrity MasterChef and The Celebrity Circle.

Blue released their most recent album “Heart & Soul” in 2022 and are now set to launch a Greatest Hits tour in 2024.

Scroll down for more photos of James and Reis flaunting their gorgeous romance and musculature: