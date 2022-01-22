Eight gay yoga instructors to follow on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finlay Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿KiltedYogi (@finlay0901)



Looking to bring mindfulness to your exercise regime? Or some ways to help tackle anxiety and stress? Incorporating some yoga into your life is the way to go! If you have no idea where to begin, the following yoga masters can help you work out your tadasana from your balasana (otherwise known as the mountain pose and child’s pose).

Anton Brandt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by founder @thesacredfig (@antonbrandt)

Brandt is the founder of the Sacred Fig, a roving school for international yoga students. He oversees classes in sunny locations such as Italy, Bali and Portugal. You can also sign-up to practice online and get a taste of what’s on offer.

Johnson Chong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnson Chong (@johnsonchong_sagesapien)



Heralding from New York City, Chong is the author of Sage Sapien: From Karma to Dharma. He studied yoga teaching in India, before relocating to Singapore and then Australia. He came to realize his own personal mission in life was to help, “people navigate challenging crossroads in their personal development and spiritual journey.”

Mario Austin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Austin (@mariomyoga1)

You can’t help but be inspired by following the amazing Mario Austin. His Instagram account shows him demonstrating some awe-inspiring flexibility and balance. He gained his yoga training certificate in 2015 and now offers classes in Ashtanga, Iyengar, and Viniyoga forms of yoga around the Washington DC area.

David Kam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Kam 甘家伟 ️‍ (@davidkamkw)



David Kam is a “movement artist on a mission to champion movement as a creative practice through curiosity and play.” He offers live sessions each week which can be followed online and offers a series of prerecorded sessions via Ekhart Yoga. Born in Malaysia, he’s also the founder of KindRedPacket, a grassroots movement empowering the East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) communities.

Adam Hocke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Hocke Yoga (@adam_hocke)



Adam Hocke is a UK-based yoga instructor who hosts weekly live classes and workshops all over the UK and Europe. He also presents online classes and his Instagram offers plenty of short videos of simple yoga movements, with an emphasis on restorative yoga, mindfulness and self-massage.

Heberson Oliveira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heberson Oliveira (@byheberson)

Heberson is a well-known name in the French yoga world. He has 20 years of experience behind him and has appeared often on French TV to talk about exercise and wellness. He was a pioneer in the yoga world when it came to reaching new audiences through smartphones, and created his own form of ‘Vibhava Yoga’.

Finlay Wilson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finlay WilsonKiltedYogi (@finlay0901)

Based in Scotland, Finlay Wilson has built a big following for his yoga demonstrations, often wearing a kilt! His flexibility is amazing, and the way he can bend and stretch his hips and legs is nothing short of jaw-dropping. His ‘Clootie Dumpling‘ needs to be seen to be believed.

Paul Shipp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@shippylife)



Paul Shipp is a massage therapist and yoga instructor based in London, UK. He offers one-to-one and group sessions, often associated with the very gay-friendly Brewer Street Yoga studio in Soho. He’s studied Vinyasa Flow, Hatha and Yin, and breathwork instruction.

