Elizabeth “Activist Mommy” Johnston who opposes same-sex marriage… is getting divorced

Elizabeth Johnston, a.k.a. “Activist Mommy”, the god-fearing, homeschooling mother of 10 who doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage or LGBTQ rights is getting divorced.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, Johnston reveals that her husband, Dr. Patrick Johnston, is a low down dirty dog whose been “repeatedly unfaithful” and “psychologically and emotionally abusive” towards her for over 15 years.

“After repeatedly taking him back, covering for him, preserving his reputation, and forgiving him of adultery, pornography and sexual immorality, which began 16 years ago, I have been forced to come to the harsh realization that I’ve done all I can and am entrusting Him to my Savior!” Johnston says.

And so, she writes, “I, a Christian woman who hates divorce, have decided to separate and pursue a divorce.”

This is not an announcement I ever hoped to make, but life sometimes throws you huge curve balls. My husband and the… Posted by Elizabeth Johnston – Activist Mommy on Friday, March 13, 2020

Ironically, Johnston rose to online prominence during the debate over marriage equality in 2015 and has since built her social media platform on spewing Christian hate against LGBTQ people.

In the past, she’s said she doesn’t consider same-sex marriages “real” and refuses to even write the words “gay” and “marriage” without using condescending quotation marks. She also said marriage equality will lead to pedophilia and claimed “no one has permission to change what scripture says.”

Johnston was also a vocal supporter of Kim Davis, the county clerk (currently on her fourth marriage) who refused to sign marriage licenses for same-sex couples after the Supreme Court’s ruling, and she once praised Vladimir Putin for saying marriage is between one man and one woman.

We could go on, but we think you get the picture.

The greatest irony to all this, of course, is that all these years, while Johnston was busy ranting about how same-sex marriage would be the downfall of humanity, her own relationship had been in shambles for over a decade.

“There will be slander circling around this situation,” Johnston writes, “especially in light of my position as a public figure. I will be blasted for not leaving the marriage earlier, and I will be blasted for not staying married.”

She adds, “Don’t listen to the critics, and just pray for us instead. My children and I are in very good hands. What I need now is prayer and encouragement, not criticism. Please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

