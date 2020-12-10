Ellen DeGeneres closes out 2020 by catching COVID-19, halts production

Ellen DeGeneres, a woman arguably having a rough year, just suffered another blow. DeGeneres has halted production on her talk show after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGeneres made the announcement to fans herself, taking to Twitter to break the news.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” she tweeted. “Fortunately I’m feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” she added. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Stay healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres did not offer any other information, such as if her wife, actress Portia Di Rossi, or any other staff members has tested positive.

DeGeneres has suffered a rough year after allegations of harassment and abuse emerged from the production of her talk show. DeGeneres herself became a target after former home staff members also shared stories of her hostile behavior.

The host issued a public apology after these reports began to emerge, though it seems viewers were divided as to its authenticity. DeGeneres also became the most unfollowed celebrity of the year on social media, besting anti-transgender author JK Rowling and make-up mogul Jeffree Star, who is accused of sexual misconduct.