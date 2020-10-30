Bad news piles on for Ellen DeGeneres as she earns unwanted 2020 distinction

“2020. What a year,” says literally everyone as they tuck themselves into bed each night. But few have had their “off-year” examined under such a large microscope as Ellen DeGeneres, whose long-rumored diva behavior and toxic workplace she presided over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show finally caught up with her.

And while her show is back on the air (and welcoming a limited, masked live studio audience), it’s safe to say her public image took a hit. That’s translated to her losing the most followers on Instagram in 2020 as anyone on the platform.

GamblingDeals looked at data compiled by Social Blade to reach the conclusion, observing a loss of 545,000+ on Instagram and another 612,000+ on Twitter.

Related: Well, the reviews are in and nobody seems to be buying Ellen’s on-air apology

But she wasn’t the only celebrity to shed some major fanbase. And oddly, the top three celebrities to lose fans are all either LGBTQ or lost fans for being anti-LGBTQ.

Coming in at number two on Twitter (and number three on Instagram) is gay make-up kingpin Jeffree Star, who saw 487,151 followers vanish on the platform after a number of scandals including being accused of sexual misconduct.

And it’s probably not a shock to learn that the number three fan-dropper on Twitter is Harry Potter author JK Rowling, whose Twitter page had 350,826 followers magically disappear in a cloud of smoke after inexplicably becoming the cis, straight spokeswoman for anti-trans viewpoints.