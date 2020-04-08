bad joke

Ellen just compared quarantining in her $24 million mansion to being in jail where “everyone is gay”

Ellen Degeneres can’t seem to catch a break these days.

When she’s not getting ripped to shreds for her casual friendship with George W. Bush or being accused of secretly mean behavior by her former employees, she’s drawing the ire of the entire world wide web.

While broadcasting her first show from the living room of her $24 million mansion yesterday, Ellen cracked a joke about being in quarantine that didn’t land with, well, anyone.

“This is like being in jail, is what it is,” she said. “Mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.”

The moment the words escaped from her lips, Ellen seemed to regret saying them, because then she clapped her hands together and awkwardly pretended to laugh: “Ahh, the jokes that I have!”

The jokes, indeed.

Not surprisingly, a backlash quickly ensued…

Generally speaking, cracking passé jokes about all prisoners being gay or making light of a global pandemic that has, so far, killed almost 85,000 people around the world from the protection of one’s multi-million dollar luxury compound is ill-advised. But everyone messes up sometimes, especially comics, and especially ones who are worth an estimated $330 million.

Ellen has yet to respond to the backlash over the joke.

