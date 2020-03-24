People are coming out of the woodwork to accuse Ellen Degeneres of ‘mean’ behavior

Ellen Degeneres has built a brand around projecting kindness, but rumors have long swirled that in real life, it’s a different story. A recent Twitter thread is dredging up accusations that the bubbly, uplifting TV personality is just that — a TV personality.

“Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen Degeneres always talks about!” tweeted former Ellen employee Kevin T. Porter.

He continued: “She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive.

“Respond to this with the most insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean & I’ll match every one w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank”

“Oh and the caveat is yes they have to be real!” he said in a follow-up Tweet. “Cause we need some REAL kindness right now.”

Porter wasn’t expecting to quickly amass nearly 300 responses, and true to his word, he donated $600 to the Los Angeles Food Bank.

The stories, of course, are unverifiable, but here are some of the replies:

TV writer Benjamin Siemon said:

“She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower.”

He added:

“A new staff member was told “every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day. They didn’t believe it but it ended up being entirely true.”

Chris Farah tweeted:

“I worked @RealFoodDaily, served her … at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired.”

Author Allison Freer wrote:

“Was working on a show @ WB that was next to her stage. Was our showrunner’s 50th Bday. Caterer grilling steaks outside for special fancy lunch. Ellen sent someone over to demand they stop, as she doesn’t eat meat. She’s the worst.”

She also tweeted:

“I have another food one: she polices her crew’s lunch orders, nobody allowed to eat fish etc. They would come hide on our stage to eat what they wanted away from her.”

Drag Race star Detox shared:

“An old friend worked on her lot & smiled & said “good afternoon” to her one day & she became unhinged. “Who do you think you are? You don’t look at me” yada yada. She said Portia was with her & seemed embarrassed & tried to calm her down. Has forever changed my opinion of her.”

Stand-up comedian Josh Levesque said:

“Another friend of mine was a PA on her show and when Russell Brand came into the employee break area to chat with the crew and hang out, Ellen came in and got mad at him – saying he didn’t have to interact with these people, that’s why guests have their own area backstage.”

Not everyone was down with the exercise, however.

“Why would you encourage negativity, especially at such a trying time?!” one commenter responded. “Just do the positive thing you have suggested, which is support the food bank. Important to remember that no one is perfect. Not even you. Why encourage others to criticize another, and so publicly?”