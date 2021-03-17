Eric Trump jumping the line for the coronavirus vaccine is very on brand

Eric Trump is being dragged on Twitter amid reports he jumped the line to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Block Club Chicago reported earlier today that Dr. Anosh Ahmed, chief operating officer for Loretto Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, shared a photo of himself with Eric and bragged about how he had just “vaccinated Eric Trump,” calling him a “cool guy.”

According to reporter Kelly Bauer:

Ahmed shared the photo with people on March 10 — the same day Loretto Hospital held a vaccination event at Trump Tower, where Ahmed owns a unit. Metadata from the photo confirms it was taken the afternoon of March 10 at or near Trump Tower. Hospital officials said the vaccine event held at the luxury hotel Downtown was meant to benefit predominantly Black and Brown hotel workers, and later said they made a mistake by offering doses meant for West Siders to hotel employees before they were eligible.

In a statement after the story broke, Ahmed, who lives in Trump Tower, said the whole thing was meant to be a “joke” and that he didn’t actually give Eric the vaccine.

“Eric Trump happened to be in the building but we did not vaccinate him,” Ahmed claimed. “A few residents including myself did take a photo with him. My post was meant as a joke, given his anti-vaccine stance.”

Except that Eric has never publicly spoken about the coronavirus vaccine.

Another thing many people are wondering is why the hospital held its vaccine drive at Trump Tower in the first place, where 72 employees received shots. In a statement, the Chicago Department of Public Health said the city was not aware of the vaccination event and officials are investigating the matter.

Hospital President & CEO George Miller said in a statement that the hospital was “under the impression that restaurant and other frontline hospitality industry workers” were eligible for the vaccine in Chicago.

“I now understand, after subsequent conversations with the Chicago Department of Public Health, that we were mistaken,” Miller claimed.

Currently, much of the Chicago area is still in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, which includes people age 65 years and older, plus “frontline essential workers”, health care workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying about reports Eric skipped the line…

Hold up….. Eric Trump jumped the line before he was eligible and got vaccinated?? The same Eric Trump who said that, "COVID will miraculously disappear," after the election and that Democrats are using it, "as a tool" against his sociopath father?? ? you Eric Trump. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) March 17, 2021

Eric Trump reportedly got the COVID vaccine before he was eligible. Shocking that a guy whose family has done everything from committing treason to defrauding dogs would jump the vaccine line too. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 17, 2021

Well, what can you expect from a guy who steals from a children’s cancer charity? — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) March 17, 2021

Eric Trump a true scum bag, he took a vaccine shot from a fellow citizen who had priority over him, another example of this selfish, greedy family…#Trump pic.twitter.com/9Hr82SlmR5 — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) March 17, 2021

Eric Trump not only steals money from kids with cancer, he steals much needed vaccines from people suffering from cancer. — Kyla In The Burgh ???????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) March 17, 2021

Eric Trump got the vaccine before he was even eligible. He cheated the system, cut in line and was vaccinated before those who truly needed it. What a piece of shit he is along with the rest of the Trump Crime Family. — ? ?? PatriotSerena ? ?? (@serena_patriot) March 17, 2021

Donald Trump has been vaccinated, Melania Trump has been vaccinated, Eric Trump has been vaccinated……. 47% of Republicans refuse to get vaccinated. ????? — Matilda Doer (@DoerMatilda) March 17, 2021

A vaccine against a hoax. How does that work? — michael 🏳️‍🌈 (@micredhall) March 17, 2021

Totally not surprised that Eric trump, the guy who stole charity money for kids with cancer, would jump the line for a vaccine he wasn't eligible for. What a total scumbag. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 17, 2021

