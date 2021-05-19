Crying game

Eric Trump tried to steal a weird line from his dad. It backfired spectacularly.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and in this case, the apple is trying really hard to roll even closer.

Eric Trump sat down for an interview on Fox News on Tuesday night, where he dusted off a pretty weird line from father Donald’s egomaniacal handbook. It didn’t land well.

As Eric would have everyone believe, people keep approaching him on the street, embracing him while weeping. “Literally, sometimes Sean,” he said, “with tears in their eyes,” as they gush about how much they miss former President Donald Trump.

Folks were quick to recall the former president would often tell the exact same story.

“I don’t think he cried in his life and I don’t think he cried when he was a baby,” Donald Trump said in 2019, after a man supposedly wept in his mere presence. “He was crying. He said, ‘Sir, you give me back my life and my property.’”

In 2018, another similar story: “He was a strong, tough guy, and he was crying. He said, ‘Mr. President, thank you for saving America. I’m telling you, that man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.”

And in 2017, Trump would often speak of ranchers weeping behind him at an event. Footage of the speech does not show any tears being shed.

Eric’s attempt to rehash the weeping Trumpers story did not go unnoticed: