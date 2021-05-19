Eric Trump tried to steal a weird line from his dad. It backfired spectacularly.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and in this case, the apple is trying really hard to roll even closer.
Eric Trump sat down for an interview on Fox News on Tuesday night, where he dusted off a pretty weird line from father Donald’s egomaniacal handbook. It didn’t land well.
As Eric would have everyone believe, people keep approaching him on the street, embracing him while weeping. “Literally, sometimes Sean,” he said, “with tears in their eyes,” as they gush about how much they miss former President Donald Trump.
Eric Trump says random people in the street hug him with tears in their eyes and tell him how much they miss his father pic.twitter.com/EF8cKSmhmI
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 19, 2021
Folks were quick to recall the former president would often tell the exact same story.
“I don’t think he cried in his life and I don’t think he cried when he was a baby,” Donald Trump said in 2019, after a man supposedly wept in his mere presence. “He was crying. He said, ‘Sir, you give me back my life and my property.’”
In 2018, another similar story: “He was a strong, tough guy, and he was crying. He said, ‘Mr. President, thank you for saving America. I’m telling you, that man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.”
And in 2017, Trump would often speak of ranchers weeping behind him at an event. Footage of the speech does not show any tears being shed.
Eric’s attempt to rehash the weeping Trumpers story did not go unnoticed:
A) sure
B) did you check for your wallet afterwards @erictrump?
C) the fuq you ever walk on the street past random people pic.twitter.com/DyjT4nszNE
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 19, 2021
In Boston, we call those, "winos". https://t.co/xm5z6Vd967
— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) May 19, 2021
It sounds far more ridiculous and pathetic when the son does this shtick. https://t.co/WZZWYKuHmG
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) May 19, 2021
do they address him as "sir" as well? ? https://t.co/BxJogshbsL
— ? Emily KE Finch ? (@emilykefinch) May 19, 2021
This is such a blatant lie.
1. The only people missing your deadbeat dad are you, Jr., and Rudy.
2. NO ONE would hug you….(not even daddy.) https://t.co/gqcx5bUfrV
— Jefferson’s Ghost (@cctigers09) May 19, 2021
Hooey. Was this "mythical" street a walking path in Mar-A-Lago? Also, @EricTrump's own daddy doesn't hug him, let alone random strangers.
Why would your Secret Service detail allow strangers to approach you, Eric? https://t.co/95E9P4d0jG
— Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) May 19, 2021
so the secret service let random ppl hug Eric trump. https://t.co/MMjbEcL4wN
— M Bingham (@MissMaes2cents) May 19, 2021
"tough guys…big guys…tears in their eyes…sir…they say to me….sir…i miss your father, don junior" https://t.co/qOMdph2qLG
— darth™ (@darth) May 19, 2021
3 Comments
GaysForTrump
Another day, another lame Trump story.
Queerty has TDS to the max. Who cares what this Twerp says.
Of course, you wouldn’t report Biden telling a reporter yesterday to stand in front of his truck and hit the gas. Simply because he didn’t have an answer to the reporter’s question.
And of course, Queerty posts nothing on Chrissy Tiegen.
Among the tweets that have stood as the most offensive across the social media platform were those targeting the LGBTQ community.
In one, penned in 2009, she wrote, “God. Can we just come out and call the freaking show ‘America’s next top tr**ny’ because this s**t has been tr**tastic for the past five years.”
But yes, the bigger issue is Eric Trump. Bunch of political hacks work at Queerty.
Two years later, in 2011, her views on the largely marginalized community apparently didn’t waver as she slammed the bill that passed, allowing gay men and women to legally marry.
“Beautiful day in NYC. Oh wait, no I mean it’s terrible!” she wrote. “Complete anarchy now that gays can marry! Tea party was right!”
Crickets from Queerty. Chrissy has been cancelled. But she aligns with your TDS. So of course, no articles on the site. Cowards.
Cam
@GaysForTrump
Another day and another embarrassment for the Trump Family.
Another day, the same anti-LGBTQ right wing troll account comes in to defend the bigoted Trump family.
Another Day, the same anti-LGBTQ troll account makes some random comment attacking Biden.
Another Day, the same right wing troll account tries to deflect from the rac-ist, anti-LGBTQ former president only a random woman of color who is a celebrity and has nothing to do with government.
Doesn’t matter what screename you’re under, your troll game is sad and tired.
jackmister
Jews for Hitler
Blacks for KKK
Gays for Trump