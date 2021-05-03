Everyone thinks Jeanine Pirro was drunk on the air again

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was in rare form on Saturday night’s episode of Justice with Judge Jeanine and, once again, everyone suspects she might’ve been drunk.

Things got off to a rocky start during the intro, when Pirro could be heard grumbling off camera,”I don’t have as much…” Suddenly, she appeared on screen looking confused, almost like she didn’t know where she was. There was a long delay before she finally kicked into gear and said, “Good evening!”

Not sure what happened here pic.twitter.com/XZkUfemYOU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2021

After finding her footing, Pirro began pushing a widely debunked story about President Biden trying to force everyone ride Amtrak trains and stop eating meat in an effort to curb carbon gas emissions.

Looking directly into the camera, Pirro told Biden, “I don’t want you telling me that I have to take an Amtrak train and not an airplane because you think I should! Or because it reminds you of your good ol’ days! I want to go forward in time, not backwards!”

She added, “I don’t like you telling me I shouldn’t eat a burger! Go tell China or India to take care of their carbon emission problems and stop punishing me for what they’re doing and then making me pay for it!”

Jeanine says she doesn’t want to be told to take Amtrak instead of a plane because she wants to move forward in time pic.twitter.com/1tbWpwF1Dc — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2021

But she wasn’t finished yet.

Things got really crazy a little later on when shestarted slurring her words. She boldly stated that she’ll never apologize for her crazy beliefs because “God made me the way I enn and I sure as hell am not sorry for that!”

“God made me the way I enn” pic.twitter.com/VHCEAdjYC4 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 2, 2021

Was it God? Or was it the boxed wine? You decide.

Here’s what people are saying about her performance…

No dear, Johnny Walker made you the way you are. — Edna K. – Vaccine Nanotracker Support (@EdnaK_) May 2, 2021

I enn what I (hiccup) enn… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 2, 2021

Wastin’ away again in maga-ritaville 🍸 — ShePlaysGuitars (@ShePlaysGuitars) May 2, 2021

Sure, blame God — Barklee🌊🌊 (@northclarctica) May 2, 2021

I think the alcohol made her the way she enn pic.twitter.com/XzBaEnlUfG — Patrick from Florida 🌊🌊😷 (@Pmfjfla) May 2, 2021

Hers is a vengeful God. — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) May 2, 2021

Even God doesn’t have access to that much Chardonnay. — Brettbutlerperiod (@BrettButler1111) May 2, 2021

Don’t blame God for this. There’s a 12 step program for it. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 2, 2021

Her plastic surgeon would beg to differ. — T.W. Collins (@TWCollinsPhoto) May 2, 2021

Definitely turned her water in to wine 🤣🤣 — Andy Bloom (@AndrewWBloom) May 2, 2021

some drunks are just mean — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) May 2, 2021

