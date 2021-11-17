Everyone wants to know if QAnon Shaman’s dietary needs will be satisfied now that he’s going to prison

Do they serve organic food in federal prison? That’s what Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. the “QAnon Shaman”, probably wants to know after he was just sentenced to 41 months for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department initially asked for Chansley, whose so-called religion prevents him from eating anything other than all-organic fruits and vegetables, to receive a harsher sentence of 51 months as a way setting an example to other January 6 rioters.

Judge Royce Lamberth, who has kept the shaman in jail since his arrest, despite his lawyer’s multiple attempts at getting him released, ultimately decided on the 3.5 year sentence plus $2,000 in restitution.

Chansley went viral when photos of him storming the Capitol building horned and shirtless went viral.

“He made himself the image of the riot, didn’t he?” Lamberth said to Chansley’s defense attorney, Albert Watkins, at today’s sentencing. “For good or bad, he made himself the very image of this whole event.”

Since then, Chansley has continued to make headlines, most notably when he went on a hunger strike in an attempt to obtain organic food while in custody and then again when he gave a jailhouse interview to “60 Minutes” without permission.

In September, his lawyer tried arguing that he shouldn’t be held responsible for his actions on January 6 because he truly thought of Donald Trump as his “first love” who ultimately betrayed him.

“He had a fondness for Trump that was not unlike the first love a man may have for a girl, or a girl for a man, or man for a man,” Watkins said. “The first love always, always maintains a tender and soft spot in the heart of the lover.”

Now that Chansley has been sentenced, other judges will likely look at his punishment as precedent for other Capitol riot cases. Chansley is one of the first felony defendants among more than 660 cases to receive a sentencing.

It is not yet known whether he will continue being given his all-organic diet in federal prison.

Here’s what people on Twitter are saying…

