‘Family Feud’ asks ‘what’s better at a gay bar’ and this is what people said

If you’re not a loyal devotee of Family Feud, you may have missed a recent celebrity edition. Teams led by actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Kathy Najimy went head to head. One of the questions was decidedly queer.

“Name something that’s better at a gay bar than other bars?” asked host Steve Harvey.

You can watch it below. And if you want to know the top seven answers without watching the video, scroll down below.

Related: ‘Family Feud’ contestant’s witty response leaves Steve Harvey hilariously speechless

Chenoweth’s team won the first question, suggesting drinks were better in gay bars (they’ve obviously not been to some of the dives we’ve frequented…).

They then went on to guess six of the seven answers but failed on the seventh, so it went over to Najimy’s team, who guessed correctly.

In reverse order, the answers from the people polled were as follows.

“What’s better in a gay bar than other bars?”

7. Bathrooms

6. Performances/drag

5. Food

4. The dancing

3. Drinks/mojitos

2. People/hot men

1. The music

Now, we have to agree that the music in gay bars is generally better, but we do wonder if some of the other answers fall back upon certain stereotypes? Either way, it’s kind of nice to see gay bars referenced at all on such a family-friendly, primetime show.

What do you make of the answers?

“After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

If that Family Feud moment passed you by, it’s likely down to the fact another exchange on the episode went viral. One of the other questions was, “After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

That question was asked of Kristin Chenoweth and Kathy Najimy. Chenoweth buzzed in first and, off the top of her head, gave her answer: “It rhymes with heinous,” she told a shocked Steve Harvey.

Shockingly, it scored no votes in the poll.

Maybe they need to go to a gay bar and ask the patrons there…