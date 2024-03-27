Figure skater Jason Brown wows at the World Championships & receives biggest standing ovation we’ve ever seen

As recently as last month, Jason Brown thought about ending his competitive figure skating career. The two-time Olympian was burned out, balancing his extensive show commitments and training.

But last weekend in Montreal, Brown took to the ice for Team USA at the ISU Figure Skating World Championships, and didn’t disappoint. The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist finished fifth in the men’s singles competition, receiving a standing ovation for his efforts.

Poetry on ice.



Jason Brown received a standing ovation after his free skate. ? #WorldFigure pic.twitter.com/JksNOD9iFA — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 24, 2024

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Brown, 29, shifted his approach following the 2022 Beijing Games. His body was aching, and he needed a break. “After the 2022 Olympics, I was like, ‘I’m done with the cycle,” he told Olympics.com in a recent interview. “I’ve been doing it for so many years, and I could feel that my body has kind of reached its limit [with] that.”

Over the last two years, Brown has been performing in shows around the world, including “Stars on Ice” and the Japan-based “Friends on Ice.” A perusal through his Instagram feed demonstrates his love for the experiences.

The Los Angeles native is especially drawn towards Japan, where he spends a sizable amount of time.

Now a veteran skater, Brown knows what’s best for his body and mind. During earlier periods in his career, he only trained for international competition, which left him battered and disappointed. He says his breaking point came in 2018, when he missed out on the Olympics just four years after medaling.

“I’ve had so many different chapters in my career. In 2014, I became all about the Olympics. And then I missed out on 2018 and learned a lot, grew a lot,” he said. “[I] did not handle the pressure well.”

This time around, Brown is putting less pressure on himself, and trying to enjoy the moment. His newfound strategy appears to be working. Earlier this year, he won his eighth U.S. medal on the 10-year anniversary of his Olympics debut.

“I’ve kind of found my voice,” he said. “In this particular time in my career, I’m carving my own path.”

He credited the fans in Columbus, Ohio for willing him to the podium.

“Atmosphere is huge when it comes to the performance side, because we are performers and we are trying to play off the audience and play off the crowd and the atmosphere makes a huge difference,” he told reporters.

Skating fans have followed Brown’s journey for 10 years, from baby-faced teen to full-grown adult. A nine-time Grand Prix medalist, he says he’s built a special bond with the skating community.

“I’ve been in the public eye,” he said. “They’ve really seen me grow up; seen me struggle. They’ve seen me rise to the occasion and they’ve seen me fall and fall and fall. And they’ve been there to cheer for me to get back up.”

He certainly got back up in a big way in Montreal. The experience further ignited his Olympic fervor, which was reenergized earlier this year when he did shows in Italy.

Brown wants to compete at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan. But he also knows there’s a lot of time between now and then.

“It’s not my end goal in terms of that’s what I’m focused on, but I would love to be there in Milan,” he said. “I would love to be competing.”

One U.S. skater who’s destined to compete is Ilia Malinin, who won his first world title. The ascending star landed a grand total of six quadruple jumps, all to the Succession theme song.

The gays love artistry, especially when it’s paired with pop culture!

quad axel to the succession theme? this absolute diva pic.twitter.com/7je3ieADkM — alex (@alex_abads) March 24, 2024

Soeaking of the gays, four out skaters finished in the top 10 at the Worlds, including Brown. U.S. figure skating champion Amber Glenn, who’s bisexual, placed 10th in the women’s singles competition, and Britain’s Lewis Gibson and his partner finished fourth in their event.

Canadian heartthrob Paul Poirier and his partner, Piper Gilles, scored a silver medal in the same competition. They also enjoyed adulation from the fans in attendance.

Those are the moments that make all of the training worth it–just ask Brown.

“I really love getting into the communities we compete in and draw as many people into the sport that I love,” he said. “I’m able to [go] because the audience throws these stuffed animals or gifts for me onto the ice… That’s how I pay it forward.”

We’re glad he is!