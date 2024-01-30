Figure skater Jason Brown celebrates his Olympic anniversary with a silver medal win

It’s all coming full circle for Jason Brown.
The U.S. skating star recently won silver at the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, exactly 10 years to the day of his Olympic debut.
On that day in Sochi, he impressed judges with a dazzling performance, taking home bronze in a team effort.
On Sunday, Brown was equally sharp as a solo artist, skating to Josh Groban’s “The Impossible Dream.”
For the 29-year-old, it felt like home. He credited the large crowd in Columbus, Ohio for willing him to the podium.
“Atmosphere is huge when it comes to the performance side, because we are performers and we are trying to play off the audience and play off the crowd and the atmosphere makes a huge difference,” he told reporters.
On Instagram, Brown was celebratory. “Thanks for coming along for the ride! Loved performing for you all this week in Columbus,” he posted.
With an opening triple Axel-double Axel combination, Brown immediately made his presence felt. He was graceful right until the very end, when he held position on his final spin.
The appreciative crowd followed with a standing ovation.
It’s apparent that Brown, who enjoys a lifetime love of orchestral symphony music, selected the right soundtrack.
A two-time Olympian, Brown finished sixth at the 2022 Games in the men’s event with a personal best score of 97.24. His silver medal finish Sunday was the ninth time he’s found himself on the podium at the championship level.
Overall, he’s taken home 10 medals in his international career, including three golds. Last year, he won his second gold medal at a World Team event in Tokyo.
He kicked off this season with an epic routine at the Japan Open. The Toronto-based Brown, who speaks Japanese, loves performing across the Pacific, where he starred in an array of shows last summer.
Though Brown experienced success at the Beijing Games, the Los Angeles native wasn’t sure whether he wanted to compete competitively again. He called his Olympic stint “bizarre,” given the array of strict COVID protocols.
“I remember finishing and thinking, `Is it over? Is this how it ends?” he told NBC Sports.
But those feelings of melancholy didn’t last for long. The following October, he was invited to the Japan Open, where he unveiled a new program.
He hasn’t looked back since.
It’s apparent Brown loves his life, and sharing his joy with his followers. Three years ago, he was one of three Olympic figure skaters who publicly came out as gay for Pride Month.
Brown posted a heartfelt message on social media.
“I’ve grown up surrounded by beautiful, creative, strong, proud, successful and supportive LGBTQ+ role models,” he wrote. “Whether it be family members, coaches, skaters, teachers, friends or others I’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with, my perception of what’s it like to be LGBTQ+ was far from one-dimensional.
“I’ve always been shown the beauty and embracing love in every form. I never questioned my own sexuality or even thought much about it because it didn’t matter. I am who I am, and I’ve always been fortunate to be surrounded by people who made me feel like that was enough.
“I realize that so many confront a different reality. History hasn’t always been kind in the fight for equality, and acceptance is an ongoing one. There is no doubt that my life’s been enhanced because of the people around me who had the courage to stand up and share a piece of who they are with the world and for that I say thank you.”
Brown is living up to his words. At 29, he’s the oldest man to make a U.S, podium since Todd Eldredge won the 2002 title at 30.
The winner was Ilia Malinin, who won his second straight title by nearly 30 points. Brown was graceful with the 19-year-old star.
He’s been open about his own struggles with self-confidence, and wants to give back.
“I’ve always struggled with the self-belief component,” said Brown in a podcast interview. “That was one of the things that was always hard, trying to believe I was worthy, that I was good enough, deserving of a spot, of being in the arena, whatever it might be. Kind of putting that self-respect over it and being like, ‘This is the time that I have to really focus.’”
With another strong performance on a big stage, he says he’s still thinking about his next steps.
“I don’t know what that will look like,” he said. “Last year’s path to nationals was different than this year’s path to nationals, and I’m sure next year’s path to nationals will be different again. So I’m learning and navigating as I go.”
One thing is certain: wherever Brown goes, we will follow!
