Fika ‘round and find out: 10 reasons why you should book a trip to Stockholm right now

Stockholm old town city skyline, cityscape of Sweden at sunset

Hej hej. Welcome to the land of tall-beautiful-nice men, meatballs, and universal health care. Yeah. We know. This utopia sounds made up. But it’s an actual, real place. Where the streets are clean enough to eat off of (probably), and there’s enough ABBA to go around for everyone.

This place isn’t a fairy tale, folks (even though it looks like it’s cut out of a storybook). It’s Stockholm, Sweden. And it needs to be your next great gay vacation spot. So get your passport out, pack your suitcases, and lay all your love on me (and Stockholm.)

1. The views

*GASPS* Bring your inhalers, friends. Sitting on an archipelago of about 30,000 islands that leads into the Baltic Sea, Stockholm will take your breath away. From the colorful buildings and the cobblestoned streets of Gamla Stan, to the hipster haven of Södermalm, Stockholm is a feast for the eyes. Just look at these pics and try not to drool.

2. The food

Swedish cuisine is more than just meatballs. Duh (obviously, you should get some while you’re there, though, bork bork). As advocates of sustainability and the farm-to-fork movement, Stockholm restaurants like the Rosendals Garden Café and Restaurant Oxenstiernan ROX serve up delicious food while using some of the freshest ingredients. Looking for something a little less… farmy? Check out Freyja, a new roof-top restaurant in Södermalm that offers classic Swedish fare infused with international flavors. Or visit Asian Post Office, another great option if you’re looking for small plates of innovative Asian dishes.

3. The fika

What’s “fika,” you ask? Fika is a concept. Fika is a state of mind. Fika is life. Fika is crudely translated as “a coffee and cake break.” You can fika inside. You can fika outside. (We suggest you fika at Kungsträdgården or off the Baltic Sea.) You can fika with a friend. You can fika in a group. But you can never fika alone. That’s just having coffee and cake by yourself, loner. So, fika ‘round and find out. And do yourself a favor and get a kanelbullar. *Swedish chef’s kiss*

4. The museums

From the Viking Museum to Fotografiska, to the Museum of Spirits, to the Swedish History Museum, Stockholm has collections for everybody. And, of course, there is a museum dedicated to one of its national treasures: ABBA.

This year, ABBA The Museum celebrated its ten-year anniversary and opened up a brand new exhibit. The exhibit shows the making of ABBA’s latest album and the ground-breaking virtual concert experience. It also features exclusive interviews, footage, and stage costumes by B Åkerland, who collaborated with designers like Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Schmidt. The permanent exhibition also lets visitors dive into the story behind the music, check out more of Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid’s stage costumes, gold records, instruments, and so much more. Want to feel like the fifth member of ABBA? Of course, you do. There’s an interactive-hologram stage for that. So, get up on stage and shake your röv. ‘Cause you are the dancing queen (but, probably not seventeen).

5. The history

So you find yourself to be a bit of a historian, eh? Well, there’s history around every corner in Stockholm. Wanna be where the Vikings pillaged and plundered villages and took whatever the hell they wanted? Go to their trading center on the outskirts of Stockholm on the island of Björkö. Hoping to bask in the ambiance of the 16th century mass execution of Swedish nobles by the Danish king, tenderly known as the Stockholm Bloodbath? Make your way to Stortorget, a public square in Gamla Stan. Angling to be among anything ABBA? Meander over to the Island of Skeppshomen, where Benny’s studio is located. Or take a bike over to Djurgården, where some of the most well-known photos of ABBA were taken.

6. The people

Okay so yeah, maybe there was some pillaging and a massacre or two, but all those umlauts would drive us crazy too.To put it simply, today’s Swedes are sweeties. See what we did there? They’re chill. They’re welcoming. And they’re not too bad to look at. (And a special thanks to two Swedes, Magnus and Linus, for the fika, the conversations, and the recommendations.)

7. The bars

Although there is no “gayborhood” in Stockholm, the biggest concentration of gay bars and clubs can be found in two neighborhoods: Södermalm and Gamla Stan. Here are some we visited.



The Secret Garden

In the heart of Gamla Stan, The Secret Garden lives up to its name with, you guessed it, a garden that is decidedly secret. Stop by in the afternoon to enjoy a quiet hang, or come back in the evening for a more clubby vibe and dance to the DJ’s beats until 3 am.

Mälarpaviljongen

It’s a cafe. It’s a bar. And it’s on a pontoon. What’s not to love about Mälarpaviljongen? Along the Norr Mälarstrand promenade, this summer-only hotspot offers seasonal, creative menus, a relaxing atmosphere, and signature cocktails. And we heard that people will jump in the water… but they might have been pulling our leg.

SideTrack

Serving queers and queens since 1998, SideTrack is the oldest gay bar in Stockholm. Located in the Södermalm, this bar is the spot for you if you want to casually dine from their pub-style menu and are looking for a more intimate space.

8. The nature

In Stockholm, you’re never too far from the great outdoors. Green areas make up 40 percent of the city, and there are around 400 parks. So whether you’re in Djurgården or taking the ferry to the archipelagos, get out there and touch some grass while you visit.

9. The royals

Who hasn’t imagined living in a castle, getting waited on hand and foot, and wearing a crown? Call us all queens because we all have. And for approximately 45 minutes, you, too, can feel like royalty (kinda) with a guided palace tour in the Gamla Stan neighborhood.

10. The prince

And speaking of royals… Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland. That’s it. That’s all we have to say. Just look at him. Yes. Please. And thank you.