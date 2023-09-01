Flight attendant goes viral for lip-syncing for his life… and the lives of his passengers!

Flight Attendant Stefan Peters (Photo: TikTok)

A sassy flight attendant has become a viral hit this week when a passenger filmed him delivering his plane’s safety procedures before the flight.

As you can see, he lip-syncs perfectly to the narration and even throws in a few comedy expressions along the way. It would certainly make us pay a little more attention to this potentially life-saving information!

Watch below.

The flight was from Chicago to Phoenix. The flight attendant concerned has identified himself on Instagram. It’s 6’4” Stefan Peters who—going by his Instagram account—is quite a Drag Race fan.

Peters told Queerty he’s always very conscious of being filmed, but was surprised it went viral on TikTok.

“I did it as a way to get people to pay attention,” he said. “Most people don’t look up when we’re doing the safety demo, which is again for their safety, so I figured let me just mouth along to it to get them to pay attention. I think the contrast of a female voice coming from this 6’4” man is funny and would grab attention.”

It certainly does.

“Gurl is lipsyncing for her life! Shante, you stay!” was one well-liked comment online.

“How is everyone not cracking up?!? Where is the applause at the end? That was a full show 😂😭👏👏👏” said another.