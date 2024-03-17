tiktalk

Gay dads at Disney, Dua Lipa’s tour vibes & David Archuleta’s ode to Paula Abdul

Hear 10 queer celebs get very candid about bottoming, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

The stars showed out for the 2024 Queerties Awards.

@queerty

Fashion statements were made last night at the Queeties! #dragrace #kerricolby #sashacolby

? original sound – Queerty*

Ryan fertilized the onions.

@rockingrhomestead

Give the people what they want #gardening #onions #sunsoutgunsout #shirtless #springbreak #growyourownfood #emotional #CapCut

? original sound – Rocking?R?Homestead

Congressman Maxwell Frost brought LGBTQ+ champion Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet to the State of the Union.

@repmaxwellfrost My #SOTU ♬ original sound – Jus Ash

Monét X Change dropped a new single.

@themonetxchange

BODY OUT NOW!!

? original sound – Monét X Change

Dua Lipa got ready to tour.

@dualipaofficial

oooo YA

? original sound – Dua Lipa

PJ and Thomas McKay took the kids to Disney World.

@pjandthomas

Day 2 at @Disney was an absolute blast! We woke up at #AnimalKingdomLodge and shopped at DisneySprings, spent the day at EPCOT, and then ended the night with an incredible firework show. It was a whirlwind of a day and one that won’t soon be forgotten! #ThisIsMagic @Disney Parks #hosted

? original sound – pjandthomas

Sean McManus covered Ariana Grande as Patti LuPone.

@seany_mac_official @arianagrande ♬ original sound – Sean McManus

RuPaul spilled some tea.

@callherdaddy @RuPaul ♬ original sound – Call Her Daddy

Walter Masterson spoke to the Owasso Public School board.

@waltermasterson

I went to Owasso County in Oklahoma. Thank you to everyone that showed up.

♬ original sound – Walter Masterson

And David Archuleta blessed the Queerties with a Paula Abdul medley.

@worldofwonder

?? Legend @davidarchie performed a Paula Abdul medley for THE @paulaabdul, the recipient of the Straight Up Ally Award at the Queerties! ? Next Tuesday 3/19: Watch the Queerties presented by @queerty on @wowpresentsplus from anywhere in the WORLD!

? original sound – World of Wonder
