Gay model from Cadbury ad blasts haters: “Get your act together, world”

Callum Sterling, who shot to stardom last week after appearing in a same-sex ad for Cadbury Creme Eggs candy, has lashed out at his detractors, queer and straight alike.

The ad depicts Sterling alongside his real-life boyfriend Dale Moran as “sharers” who eat one of the creamy candies out of each other’s mouths. An announcer says “We’re down with that” as they do so.

According to Sterling, the ad invited its share of haters along with those who saw it as striking a blow for equality. According to the model, along with the predictable homophobic comments, the commercial also saw blowback from some corners of the queer world who saw the inclusion of a gay couple as “gay-baiting.”

Now Sterling has taken to Instagram to strike back against the critics. The model posted a Maybelline make-up ad from the 1980s of actress Lynda Carter promoting lipstick with a series of sexual innuendos.

“So it’s ok when an advert sexualizes a women, [sic] a Caucasian women THIRTY SEVEN years ago even, to benefit the male gaze and make others feel inadequate if they do not live up to this beauty standard,” Sterling wrote. “But it’s not okay, in 2021, to have an advert of a multi-racial (strike one) gay couple (Strike two) on your screens for 10 seconds (Strike three) eating/kissing/sexualized (strike four.)”

“Does anyone see how ridiculous this is?” he went on. “I’m so happy that @dalekcreative and I ended up being the faces for this moment as I’ve been in the dance industry for 11 years full time and let me tell you, THAT, alongside living in London as well as being an out queer and proud human is enough to make my skin so thick that I genuinely don’t feel once [sic] ounce of hurt from any negative comments being put out into the world as a result of the advert.”

“The only way for people to get used to it is to normalize it, and how else to normalize than by seeing it on your screens,” Sterling concluded. “And let’s be honest, I’m sure there would be half as many complaints if it was two ‘beautiful’ cisgendered hetero-looking Caucasian women. Get your act together world: y’all are as hypocritical and uneducated and bizarre as Donald Trump.”

The man has a point. Two boys kissing on TV is always fine by us, whether or not creme is involved.