Gay rower Robbie Manson is the latest Olympian to join OnlyFans, and we’re not complaining

Photo via Instagram

Hot Olympians keep joining OnlyFans

We’re not complaining!

On Monday, Olympic rower Robbie Manson announced he’s joining the platform to express himself artistically and earn extra money for training. The two-time Olympian, who represented New Zealand in the 2012 and 2016 Games, is aiming for Paris 2024.

In an essay for Outsports, Manson said he won’t veer into explicit content on his page; but rather, celebrate his self-expression.

“I joined OnlyFans. Now, before you jump to conclusions, let me clarify. My content on the platform is anything but adult entertainment,” he writes. “I promise no explicit content or shenanigans, just a fun and playful space where I can express myself creatively and promote body positivity, sensuality and self-acceptance.”

As we mentioned earlier, Manson isn’t the only Olympic athlete with a new OnlyFans presence. Diver Matthew Mitcham joined OF earlier this year, following in the footsteps of his boyfriend, Luke Rutherford.

Like Manson, Mitcham says he started his page to show more of himself to the world–tastefully, of course.

“The world isn’t sex-positive as it ought to be, in my opinion,” he told Outsports in February. “Celebration of the body. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”

There is now a pattern of Olympians from Commonwealth countries joining OnlyFans. Just last month, three divers from Team Great Britain started their own pages as well: Matty Lee, Daniel Goodfellow and Matthew Dixon.

One of their teammates, Jack Laugher, was already online.

“I’m using this space to share more frequent content, I always care way too much about what I post on my insta but here I know it’s a place where you wanna see more of me,” says Lee in his OF bio.

But Manson didn’t only create his page to share sultry content: there’s an economic component, too. After stepping away from rowing, he’s training for the next year’s Summer Games. He’s hoping some extra income from OnlyFans can help support him along the way.

Training for the Olympics takes a lot of time, and money.

“I found a potential way to generate the financial support needed to fuel my Olympic dreams,” he writes. “After all, training for the Olympics requires dedication, hard work and, let’s be honest, financial support.”

Manson, 32, was supposed to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Games, but the event was postponed for a year due to COVID. During that time, Manson says he reassessed his life, and chose to prioritize his mental health.

But three years later, he’s back in.

“Little did I know that this return would reignite the fire within me, setting the stage for a comeback,” he writes.

Manson publicly came out as gay in 2014, after being out to friends and family for a couple of years. In his coming out essay, he says he used to think that coming out would end his athletic career. He found the idea to be “limiting” and “terrifying.”

It didn’t take Manson very long to realize he was wrong. Just two years later, he said it was the best decision he ever made.

“I have enjoyed the past four years more than the previous four and I think that has a lot to do with just being myself,” he wrote in a 2016 Outsports essay.

Free of burden, Manson experienced incredible success in the years immediately following his coming out. He broke a world record and won an international male athlete of the year award.

He was on such a mission, even a serious training accident couldn’t stop him.

After a few years away, Manson says his goal is to simply enjoy rowing again. “I may not have regained my physical peak from 2020 before retiring, but what I’ve discovered along the way is far more valuable — a renewed passion for rowing and a deep appreciation for the joy it brings. It’s not just about the destination; it’s about relishing the journey itself,” he writes.

Amen to that. While Manson relishes his journey, we will relish whatever he shares on OnlyFans–explicit or not. Anything to support an Olympian.

In a possible OnlyFans preview, scroll down for more pics of Manson and his chiseled build…