Gay White House reporter’s thirst tweet about Josh Hawley has everyone scratching their heads

Everyone is deeply confused about a tweet posted to Washington Blade White House reporter Chris Johnson’s Twitter page yesterday in which the openly gay journalist appeared to be thirsting over antigay Sen. Josh Hawley.

Around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, Johnson tweeted: “I’m on Capitol Hill and just saw Sen. Hawley walk by. His chest is so built you can see it protruding from underneath his suit. I’m sorry but it’s true.”

I’m on Capitol Hill and just saw Sen. Hawley walk by. His chest is so built you can see it protruding from underneath his suit. I’m sorry but it’s true. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) April 26, 2021

The tweet came completely out of nowhere and left many people wondering: Why is the well-respected chief political reporter for one of the oldest LGBTQ newspapers in the country publicly thirsting over one of the most homophobic members of Congress?

Don’t get us wrong. We respect Johnson and his reporting. He does good work and has had to overcome some real obstacles to get where he is today. He was also a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s treatment of the press and famously clashed with Kayleigh McEnany on multiple occasions.

Kayleigh McEnany just told @kaitlancollins to "come work at the White House" in response to her questioning on who's working on the Trump health care plan. Isn't the entire purpose of the WH briefing to find out more about what's going with WH policy? — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) September 16, 2020

That’s part of what makes his Hawley thirst tweet such a head scratcher.

In addition to opposing the Equality Act, Hawley criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling on banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace. He has also spoken out against same-sex marriage, believes businesses should have the legal right to deny services to LGBTQ people based on religious objection, and thinks taxpayer-funded adoption agencies should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples.

Here’s how folx have been responding to Johnson’s thirst tweet…

We do not thirst after fascists — Rocket Fuel Josh 🌹 (@JoshNH4H) April 27, 2021

this is some thirsty cringe shit right here 😬😬 — End the filibuster. (@thatguycam__) April 27, 2021

Y’all would be like 😍 hitlers thigh high Gucci boots!! 🥰 sorry lmao it’s just the truth lmao! strut king! — brandon (@brndntweets) April 27, 2021

Happy LGBTQIA Visibility Day, everyone! — Sun (@Suncelnumber2) April 27, 2021

what is his policy position on astroglide? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 27, 2021

Did you get some warm tingles or something why would you be compelled to tweet that. — Your Ambiguously Brown Emotional Support Canadian (@GammaReigh) April 27, 2021

yeah I bet there were some super built nazis too bro — Paul 💐 (@sailorbluto) April 27, 2021

Queerty tried contacting Johnson for comment, but we were unable to reach him. So, Chris, if you’re reading, give us a [email protected]! We’d love to know the story behind this tweet.

